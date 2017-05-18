Yeh hai Mohabbatein 18th May 2017 full episode written update: The conflict between Raman and Ishita gets resolved

Riya Somani (Shraddha Kapoor) meets Raman and Ishita at the inauguration ceremony of the clinic. Riya Somani (Shraddha Kapoor) meets Raman and Ishita at the inauguration ceremony of the clinic.

Aadi tells Ishita that he is afraid of the responsibilities that will accompany along with the marriage and this is why he came to her last night. Ishita asks him if he is sure as it didn’t seem so the night before. Ishita assures him that it’s not that big a responsibility.

Then Shobana is scolding Shagun about why she let Aaliya go to Aadi’s house. Shagun tells her that she tried to stop her but she wanted to surprise Ishita for mother’s day. Shobhna immediately calms down and says its ok then as Ishita is her amma, Aaliya was brought up by her. Shagun feels defeated again. In the next scene, Ishita gets a call from one of her colleagues inviting her to a function and tells her that Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are coming for the same. Ishita apologizes to her as it’s the wedding day of her son.

Shobana on the hand asks Shagun to accompany her to the temple for “abhishek” ritual. Shagun says she has an appointment with nail artists but Shobhna asks her to come along as “abhishek” is more important and asks her to leave her phone at home as it will only be distracting in the temple. Raman gets a call from

Later, Raman gets a call from Aaliya who cries on phone. Raman asks her why she was crying and Ishita asks him to put it on speaker. Aaliya tells them that her makeup artist has ditched her at the last moment to go do the makeup for Shraddha Kapoor. Raman and Ishita start arguing and ask each other to help Aaliya out. Aaliya gets even more pissed and disconnects the call.

Then they both realize that they should help Aaliya out ait’sts her big day and it shouldn’t be spoiled because of their stupidity. Ishita goes to the inauguration of the clinic to talk to Shraddha Kapoor to let her makeup artist go. Raman also reaches there and they both pretend as if they are there to attend the inauguration. Ishita sees Arjun coming from the opposite direction and grabs his hand and takes him to her cabin, meanwhile Raman tries to stop Arjun but Ishita pretends to start his treatment. Raman decides to go and talk to Shraddha instead.

Raman tells the whole situation to Shraddha and she gets upset at her makeup artist for being so unprofessional. She asks Raman to take her along and she’ll manage. Raman tells her that he is doing this for his wife as he doesn’t want to see her stressed. There Ishita blabbers about Raman that he is so arrogant and he always creates problem in her work, but when Arjun says the same she defends Raman and says he is not that bad.

Shraddha and Raman then come to Ishita’s cabin where Arjun and Ishita are already discussing the matter. Arjun then tells Shraddha about how much Ishita loves Raman and how she couldn’t take a word against him. Shraddha also tells Arjun about why Raman has come to check about the makeup artist as he can’t see her stressed. They both have a sweet teasing argument and then Raman says sorry to Ishita for shouting at her. Ishita also apologizes for being so bossy and over concerned.

