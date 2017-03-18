Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 18th March 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi strikes a deal with kidnapper Gulabo

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 18h March 2017 full episode written update: Everyone wonders how Pihu came there in an unconscious state. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 18h March 2017 full episode written update: Everyone wonders how Pihu came there in an unconscious state.

Aaliya and Adi carry Pihu and call everyone there. Toshi and Mihika panic. They all wonder how Pihu came there in an unconscious state. Aaliya says that probably Pihu had ‘bhaang thandai.’ The kidnaper sees them taking Pihu inside, he repents. Everyone gets shocked when they reach home and see Raman and Ishta doing weird things in a bath tub. Ruhi asks them to come out, but Raman says he is flying a plane. Toshi and Mr. Bhalla laugh at them. Mihika says that today, almost everyone got intoxicated.

Ishita is very furious because she was intoxicated by Raman. She says how can he do such a blunder, they were about to catch Nidhi and because of all this drama they missed the chance. Raman says that he did all this to know about the forger who did Ruhi’s fake sign. And, he should be angry at Ishita as after knowing this, she is not telling him about the forger. Ishita says that catching Nidhi is the most important thing which they have missed. And, most likely she had come in the party.

Vandana and Bala come to the Bhalla party. Madhavi pulls Raman’s legs over his hangover, she says Raman has a private plane. Everyone laughs at Raman and Ishita. There, Nidhi goes to the kidnaper and tries to confront him. Kidnaper Gulabo holds her and pushes her inside the van. Now, Nidhi has been kidnaped instead of Pihu.

Meanwhile, the fake kidnaper is unhappy as he is unsuccessful to take Pihu away, moreover now Nidhi knows about their plan. Nidhi gains the confidence of the kidnaper. She tells him about her secret that she is an enemy of Raman and Ishita. She asks him to help her in taking revenge with Raman and in return she will help her in kidnaping Pihu.

Madhavi invites everyone for a dinner party. She enjoys food with all her daughters and rest of the Bhalla family. Aaliya asks Adi why he is looking tensed. Adi is worried because of the sign he copied. He hears Vandana who is discussing an incident of one of her students. She says that a student who had stolen the exam paper, came to her to confess his mistake and then he came first in the class. She says that youngsters make mistake, but if they accept it and correct it, then elders should forgive them. Adi hears and decides to tell Raman about the signatures.

There, at Mani’s house. Shagun and Mani discuss the name of their unborn baby. They share a great bonding, Shagun says she feels that she is a very lucky woman. God has blessed her with everything after all the mistakes and bad things she has done in life. She says she always wants to be happy, Mani smiles.

Raman wants to apologise to Ishita, but Mihika comes to take Ishita with her. They have a plan. Adi comes to Raman and tells him about the forgery. He says he will accept whatever punishment Raman will give him after listening that he is the one who copied Ruhi’s sign. Raman gets angry. Adi says he did all this for the benefit of the company because he thought the employees will leave their company.

