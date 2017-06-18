Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 18th June full episode written update: Roshni resolves the issue between Mr Bhalla and Mr Iyer

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Next we see Santoshi tells Mr and Mrs Iyer that they are organising a birthday party for Mr Bhalla. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Next we see Santoshi tells Mr and Mrs Iyer that they are organising a birthday party for Mr Bhalla.

In the first scene we see Ruhi and Raman discussing over breakfast about the product launch. Aadi comes there and sees them discussing and decides not to react. Taneja calls Aadi and tells that they have got a huge investor. He asks him to keep personal and professional life separate. He gets back to the breakfast table while Raman asks Neelu to handover the project file to driver and ask him to wait for 5 mins. Aadi overhears this and goes after driver saying he is in hurry. He goes and asks driver to get the keys and he can take care of the file till then. Aadi forgets his phone on table in hurry and Ishita goes to give him his phone and witnesses Aadi sneaking into the file. She says to him that he should have asked Raman his promotion plan and he would have happily told him. Aadi says he didn’t get what he is trying to say. Ishita says she is his mother and she can sense what’s in his son’s heart especially when he is doing something wrong. Driver comes and Ishita asks him to take due care of the file.

Next we see Santoshi tells Mr and Mrs Iyer that they are organising a birthday party for Mr Bhalla. Mr Iyer says he won’t attend the birthday party of a thief. Roshni asks why he is saying so for his friend. Santoshi says she wants to know about the issue between them at any cost. Mr Iyer tells them that his agent told him that Mr Bhalla has bribed the secretary for securing the tender. Roshni says they should clear this with the Secretary himself. Madhu, Santoshi, Roshni and Mr Iyer go to the Secretary office where the Secretary says to them that Mr Bhalla hasn’t done anything of this sort and says how can they doubt the integrity of his. Mr Bhalla says he had sent the file to him. Mr Iyer apologizes to him and they both start asking the Secretary that he should give tender to their respective agents. Roshni says she has a solution for that also and they can give the tender to both of them by making them agree on working in partnership.

There, at home Raman comes back from office and Ishita shows him the invitation that Aaliya has prepared and Raman gets upset and says he doesn’t want to invite Shagun as she would again create some scene. Ishita says they can’t spoil the relationship with her. Santoshi and Madhu were also present there and Madhu says Raman is right. Aaliya comes there and says to Ishita that she is leaving to see the arrangements and she’ll also courier the invites on her way. Ishita says she will courier them as she already has a lot to do. Aaliya thanks her and leaves. Ishita hands over the invites to Santoshi and goes to talk to Raman. Santoshi takes out Shagun’s invite and tears it. Madhu says what’s she doing and Santoshi says courier service has misplaced the invite.

