Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 18th July 2017 full episode written update: Shagun loses her memory

Aadi and Bala reach Shamu driver’s house who was driving the truck. Aadi starts hitting him but Bala stops him and asks about Shagun. The driver says she fainted when he saw her so he was scared and he left her at a hospital. Aaliya says she wants to meet Shagun and she can’t trust Aadi as he is the son of her father’s murderer. Mihika tries to make her understand but she calls Nikhil and asks him to come over as she wants to go and look out for Shagun. Aadi and Bala go to that hospital and they find out that Shagun is in ICU as she had severe blood loss. Aaliya calls Aadi and asks why he didn’t tell her that Shagun was in a truck. Aadi says she need not worry as he has found Shagun. Aaliya asks him to send the address and she is coming over. Aadi says she is unconscious and he’ll inform her when she’ll be better. Aaliya says he need not tell her what she should do and asks him to send the address.

There Kiran says to Mr Iyer that children were asking about where are all the elders so she made up a story but today everyone around would be tensed it won’t be good, so she asks for his permission if she can take the children to her house from school. Mr Iyer looks at Madhu and she signals no. But Mr Iyer says yes this would be better and asks if she doesn’t have office work. She says she has already completed her work and she’ll handle rest on phone.

There nurse tells Aadi and Bala that Shagun is gaining back her senses when Aaliya reaches there with Nikhil. Aaliya requests doctor to let her meet her. She goes in but Shagun doesn’t recognise her and starts stressing that her daughter is too young. Doctor sends Aaliya out and Nikhil asks her what happened. Aaliya tells him that she didn’t recognise her. Aadi gets more furious and insists on going inside to meet her but Bala and Aaliya stop him. Nikhil says Aaliya is already tensed and asks him to stay out.

Doctor tells them that she has lost partial memory. She says she wanted to block something from her memory therefore she doesn’t remember certain period of time. Aadi says her husband was murdered and doctor says this is what she wanted to block and asks everyone to not go to meet Shagun. Nikhil consoles Aaliya.

There Roshni tries to distract Ishita by indulging her in clinic’s work. Ishita says to her that she can see what she is trying to do. Aadi calls Ishita and says they have found Shagun and she is fine but has got her head hurt. Ishita asks him to get her home as she is the only one who can save Raman. Aadi tells her that she isn’t recognising anyone and has lost her memory may be. He also tells her that doctors are testing some reports.

