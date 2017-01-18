Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 18th January 2017 full episode written update: Ishita learns that Suhail is meeting someone in jail

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 18th January 2017 full episode written update: Abhishek calls Raman to the police station after he claims of finding a lead about the cab driver. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 18th January 2017 full episode written update: Abhishek calls Raman to the police station after he claims of finding a lead about the cab driver.

Ishita again sees Suhail in disguise near her apartment and follows him in the taxi. Ishita finds Suhail going to the Central Jail. She goes to the reception to check why he has gone inside. She requests the authorities to allow her to go inside to see Suhail. But, the policemen refuse as she doesn’t have the permission.

Ananya has plans to meet Param after school, she is talking to him on the phone. Simmi gets insecure seeing Ananya getting close to Param. Param asks Simmi about Gaurav. Simmi says that this is none of his business. Later, she tells Param about Gaurav’s proposal and also that she has rejected it. She warns Param not to hurt Ananya ever.

Abhishek calls Raman to the police station. He has found a lead about the cab driver. Raman immediately leaves for the police station. Ruhi hears their conversation, she says that at least now they will find the real culprit and Suhail will not be blamed. Ishita plays a trick to get an entry in the jail. She hides herself in a burqa and brings blankets and sweets for the prisoners. She tells the policemen that she wants to do the charity in jail. While distributing the things, she finds Suhail talking to some prisoner in a separate room. She tries to go near them.

Simmi is calling Param but he doesn’t respond. Simmi gets worried as Param is supposed to pick Ananya from school. Gaurav gets to know about it and assures Simmi that he is free and so he can go to Ananya’s school to check. Ananya is waiting for Param at her school gate. Some unknown person comes to her and makes her sit in his car saying that Param has sent him to pick her up. Gaurav comes there and stops the car. He holds Ananya and enquires about the person. The person was trying to kidnap Ananya, so he gets scared and runs away. Simmi also comes there and hugs Ananya. She gets angry at Param, she accuses him of being a careless father. Gaurav takes Simmi and Ananya home.

Raman and Abhishek learn that a police constable has seen the same tattoo on a cab driver’s hand. The constable knows the location of the cab driver so he takes Abhishek and Raman there. But, they miss the culprit by a whisker again. The police finds the empty bottles of drugs and few evidences which proves that cab driver too is in danger.

There, inside the jail Ishita is not able to see the face of the lady prisoner to whom Suhail has come to meet secretly.

