Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 18th February 2017 full episode written update: Raman finds Mani driving an ambulance near the jail

The episode starts at Mani’s house where Ishita is happy receiving card and her favourite flowers from Raman. She smiles after reading the message written on the card. Gulabo who is watching Ishita come in her room and says that like other couples Ishita must be going for a candle light dinner with her husband now.

Ishita says that Raman is not so romantic, also there is no love between her and Raman. Gulabo wonders, she asks Ishita doesn’t she love Raman. Ishita says that she loves him, but these days they are not talking to each other. Gulabo suggests Ishita to call Raman if he is not calling her, probably he is scared that Ishita will not accept. Ishita says that she won’t call him and puts the flowers on the table. Raman as Gulabo says that she will not agree so easily, once she will come for dinner, his magic will work.

Adi calls Aaliya to wish her on Valentine’s Day. Adi asks her to give him a kiss and say I love you to him on the phone. Only then he will think that Aaliya loves her. Aaliya says she will not do any such thing also their plan is to unite Raman and Ishita. Adi says that he has convinced Raman, now Aaliya has to do her part of job. She has to make Ishita agree for the Valentine dinner date. Aaliya says she will do that and gives him a kiss. Adi smiles.

Ishita, Aaliya, Ruhi and Shagun are sitting in the dining area. Aaliya asks Ishita to come early from clinic as they all will go for a dinner tonight. Ishita refuses. Gulabo is also there, she insists Ishita to agree and celebrate the Valentine’s Day with kids. She says if Ishita does not celebrate it with her husband, she should better go with her kids. Shagun says that if Mani comes along, she will also come for the dinner. Aaliya says she will ask Mani to come.

Mani who is stressed because of Nidhi, is dicey about helping her But when he sees Shobhana and Aaliya’s picture, he decides to arrange the ambulance as demanded by Nidhi. Aaliya asks Mani to come along with them for the dinner. Mani angrily refuses and shouts at her. He says that he has a work tension, he cannot join them. Shagun leaves the place. Ishita follows her.

There, Gaurav calls Simmi to wish her a happy Valentine’s Day. Simmi asks about Ananya. Gaurav says that Param keeps doing strange things to keep Gaurav away from the family and Ananya but he doesn’t mind it. He just wants Simmi to take care of herself and come back early. Simmi says that she will scold Param. Gaurav smiles.

Ishita has reached the restaurant, She calls Aaliya when she doesn’t find anyone there. Aaliya asks her to wait as Ruhi and Shagun will be reaching soon. Aaliya tells that she has to take her friend to the hospital so she cannot come. Ishita says that she is coming back to home then. Aaliya asks her to wait as Raman is also coming. Ishita is surprised. Aaliya cuts the call. Adi calls Raman to check where he is.

He tells Raman that his friend is unwell so he has to take him to the hospital. Raman smiles a he knew about the planning. He says that he is stuck in the traffic and will reach in 15 minutes. Just then Raman sees Mani driving an ambulance, he recalls that Mani was talking on the phone with Nidhi and that time he mentioned ambulance. Raman decides to follow him and see what is happening. He says that he will explain Ishita later about all this.