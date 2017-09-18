Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 18th September 2017 full episode written update: Bala and Kiran get married

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 18th September 2017 full episode written update: Ishita goes to meet Rishi at a cafe. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 18th September 2017 full episode written update: Ishita goes to meet Rishi at a cafe.

Raman, Bala and Mr Bhalla are discussing about the party when Kshitija comes there to grab a bottle of water and Bala asks her what’s the matter and why she is looking tensed. She says she won’t tell anyone but Kiran and Raman asks Bala to take her to Kiran and this way they can see how their party is going. They take her to the party where all the ladies are dancing their heart out and Ishita oversees them. She asks them what they are doing there and Raman says they didn’t come to be a part of their party and tell them that Kshitija was worried and said she’ll tell Kiran only. Kiran asks Kshitija what’s the matter and she asks her if she is an important part of the wedding or not. Kiran asks her why she is asking this and says of course she is important when Kshitija tells them that everyone has got some or the other responsibility but not her. She says Shravan has got the responsibility for the garlands and Pihu would be showering flowers on them and Kiran tells her that she has got the most important responsibility for her and asks Ishita to get the rings and tells her that she has to bring the rings to the court. Everyone praises Kiran for handling Kshitija so well and Raman says to Ishita that it’s been long the party should wind up now and Ishita and everyone asks them to go and sleep at the Iyer’s house.

Next morning Bala asks Ishita if the meeting with Rishi was fruitful and she says she’ll talk to him and she texts Rishi. Madhu is talking to Vandu’s portrait and getting emotional when Ishita and Mihika console her and Bala thanks her for all. Raman also comes there and asks Madhu for coffee when Bala gets a call from the lawyer who tells him that the registrar won’t be available post lunch so they’ll have to prepone the schedule and everyone get ready in hurry and Ishita says she and Mihika will get Kiran ready and bring her there and asks Raman to handle everyone else and bring them to the court on time.

At the court while everyone is gathering, Ishita gets a text from Rishi and she goes out of the court room but Raman meets her midway and takes her inside. Bala and Kiran exchange the rings and the registrar registers the marriage. Later on Ishita goes to meet Rishi where he has called her and asks him about the truth.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd