Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 18 August 2017 full episode written update: Ishita convinces everyone to break the dahi haandi

While Ashok is ready to take Shagun along, his assistant is scared when Mr Bhalla asks for his ID card. He then confesses that Ashok had asked him to create a scene there. Santoshi says thank God she locked the main door and they run towards the house. There Ashok is trying to open the door when Santoshi, Mr Bhalla, Madhu and Mr Iyer come there and hold back Ashok. Madhu and Santoshi find Shagun tied up there and Madhu opens the door to take out Neelu. Mr Bhalla asks Mr Iyer to call the police but Ashok pushes them and run towards the door when Simmi opens the door and kicks him. He falls down and gets up but runs out as soon as he finds the chance. Ashok’s assistant falls at Mr Bhalla’s feet and pleads him to let him go while Shagun says the chain he is wearing is Mani’s chain. He says he bought it from a jeweller’s near Sainath basti. Santoshi says Raman and Ishita are also there and they all should also go there.

In the compound, Mr Bhalla asks Mihika why she is asking them to go on scooty and Mihika tells them that she talked to Aadi who told her that there’s a traffic jam on that road. Santoshi asks Shagun to stay back and Mihika says she’ll stay with her. Simmi ties Ashok’s assistant behind her scooty and they reach the jewellery shop, who is going for the dahi haandi and asks then to come the next day but Mr Bhalla asks him to cooperate or else they’ll have to involve police. The jeweller tells them that a lady named Preeti came and sold it to him.

They all proceed towards Sainath basti where Ishita is encouraging everyone to break the haandi themselves within the muhurat. Raman catches the killer keeping an eye on them. He tries to recall where he has seen him before. He remember it was at Ishita’s clinic and realises that he is the killer. Raman runs to catch him and calls Aadi but the killer gets on his bike and speeds away. Aadi says they should better check on Ishita and they go inside but Aadi keeps on looking around for the killer. The killer on the other hand kills a change vala and changes into his attire.

In the meantime, Kiran reaches Bhalla’s house to offer sweets that she has prepared and Neelu tells her that everyone has gone to Sainath basti. She asks her to wear saree sometimes and Kiran says she’ll go and change. Kshitija tells her that it would take too long for her to go and come back when Neelu suggests her to wear some of Ishita’s saree. She hesitates at first but on Neelu’s insistance she changed into Ishita’s saree. She gets a call from Bala who tells her that he’s got free from the classes and is going to the Sainath basti as they might need them any moment. Bala asks her to come over and she says fine.

