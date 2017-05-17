Yeh hai Mohabbatein 17th May 2017 full episode written update: Aadi feels guilty and is ready to confess to Ishita

Yeh hai Mohabbatein 17th May 2017 full episode written update: Adi is about to confess the truth about Roshini to Ishita. Yeh hai Mohabbatein 17th May 2017 full episode written update: Adi is about to confess the truth about Roshini to Ishita.

Raman is seen all set with the drinks but he is tired of waiting so he calls Ishita, who doesn’t pick the call. He tries to call Bala but he disconnects the call, next he tries Romi’s number whose phone is switched off. Raman understands Ishita’s plan. There Aaliya tastes the gulab jamun made by Aadi and says they are very tasty but when Aadi is about to taste them Aaliya tries to stop him. Aadi has it anyway and gets to know the taste. Aaliya then says to him that love is all about making each other happy.

Next, we see Raman racing downstairs with anger. He argues with Ishita and says that he just wanted to enjoy a few drinks with his boy squad but she ruined it, as she only knows how to be bossy. Raman goes to the dinner table and Shagun gets offended and asks Raman to leave as she doesn’t want anyone to get conjunctivitis. Raman throws his hanky on the table and leaves. Aadi and Aaliya come downstairs and Aadi sneezes, he tries to wipe his face with Aaliya’s saree but Shagun stops him so Aadi then picks the hanky thrown by Raman, which Ishita snatches. Ishita then goes to Raman and scolds him about why he doesn’t understand that anyone can get the infection. They both have an argument and Ishita takes her pillow and leaves the room.

Aadi wakes up Ishita who is sleeping on the sofa and Ishita is worried to see him drunk. Aadi says he wants to confess something but he wants to talk in private. Ishita takes him to his room and asks what happened. Aadi says he has done a blunder and he is not a good son. Ishita says that he can trust her and tell her as she knows her son cannot do anything that is not forgivable. Aadi recalls how Ishita was confident about him in front of Roshni’s brother. He cries some more and says that he hasn’t slept well so he wants to sleep in her lap.

The next morning Raman is seen in his room, cribbing to Neelu as he cannot find his stuff which is lying in front of him. Ishita comes there and Raman calls Neelu useless. Ishita tries to talk to Raman but he leaves saying he is busy on a call. Ishita decides not to talk to him about Aadi as he may shout at Aadi. Meanwhile, Ruhi comes to Ishita and asks her to come downstairs. There Aaliya, Ruhi, Pihu and Aadi are waiting for her with a cake for a mother’s day surprise. Ishita thanks them as she is overwhelmed. Ishita wishes Happy mother’s day to Santoshi when Raman comes there with a cake for Santoshi to make Ishita feel bad. Roshni asks what is the occasion and Ruhi explains to her what Ishita means to them. Ruhi says the most important thing is that Ishita has always taken care of their characters by stopping them from doing anything wrong, Aadi feels guity of what he has done. They all celebrate mother’s day for some time.

