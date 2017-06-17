Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 17th June full episode written update: Aadi and Raman get same launch date for their products

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 17th June full episode written update: Ishita says that she’ll call Raman and tell him about Aadi’s launch date. She calls Raman while he was thinking of doing the same. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 17th June full episode written update: Ishita says that she’ll call Raman and tell him about Aadi’s launch date. She calls Raman while he was thinking of doing the same.

Ishita wonders what’s cooking between Santoshi and Madhu. When she gets a call from Roshni who tells her that she has cleared her exams. Ishita tells this to Santoshi and all the ladies at home. Aadi comes home and gives the contract to Ishita and asks her to pray for it and open the envelope as s, e is his lucky mascot. Ishita gets very happy and they pray and open the contract which has 22nd June as the launch date. Meanwhile Shagun comes there and Aaliya asks her how come she was there. Shagun says she came to apologise and has brought gifts for Aaliya and Aadi. Aaliya asks Neelu to get her coffee.

Ishita, Aadi and others leave the room and Shagun asks Aaliya what was the envelope that Aadi gave to Ishita. Aaliya says it was Aadi’s contract. Shagun says he should’ve given it to her as she is his wife and she is his lucky charm. Aaliya interrupts and asks her to not start again and Shagun leaves.

There, Ruhi comes to Raman’s office and tells him that investors have agreed for the launch on 22nd June. Ishita says that she’ll call Raman and tell him about Aadi’s launch date. She calls Raman while he was thinking of doing the same. Ishita tells Raman how Aadi made her open the envelope and what launch date he has got. She asks him what he wanted to say. Raman says he also wanted to tell her the launch date for his product and that’s in July. Raman feels a little bad for this.

Mr Bhalla and Mr Iyer get into an argument over litter in the dustbin. Ishita comes and asks them to calm down. Madhu and Santoshi go to the Secretary’s office to meet him and discuss the matter but he was not present there. His assistant tells Santoshi and Madhu that Mr Bhalla and Mr Iyer are coming there daily as they both want their contractors to get the contract.

Taneja comes to Aadi in agitation and says he doesn’t want any hurdle in his product launch and market. He tells him that Raman is launching a health drink against his product the fruit drink on same date. In the next scene Aaliya and Ishita are working in kitchen when they discuss about the clash between Mr Bhalla and Mr Iyer and Aaliya asks her the age of Mr Bhalla. Ishita then recalls that it’s his birthday in three days and asks Aaliya to show her event management skills and organise a party for him. She also asks her to start her work and she should not compromise with her career. Aaliya says she wants to enjoy this phase right now but Ishita suggests to start something part time.

Next we see Raman comes home and Ishita tells him about the birthday party arrangements that Aaliya is doing. Aaliya shows him the gift she has brought for Mr Bhalla. She takes out a trophy for Best Father and Aadi comes there and says this is perfect for Mr Bhalla because he has never felt insecure of his children and he has always taken a step back to let his children’s succeed. Ishita and Aaliya get where he is going. But Raman gets a call and he goes to his room.

Ishita asks Aadi why he is behaving like this and he tells her the thing. Meanwhile Ruhi comes and tells Ishita that they have got the launch date of 22nd June and Aadi gets even more furious. Ishita goes to Raman and asks why he lied to her. He says he didn’t and he was postponing the launch for his son as this is the chance for him to stand on his own. Ishita says he should’ve told this to Aadi and he says he need not tell anything to anyone as he’ll find out himself.

