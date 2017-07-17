Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 17th July 2017 full episode written update: Aadi and Ishita search for Shagun

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ishita calls Aadi to asks if he got any information about Shagun but he says she is no where to be found. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ishita calls Aadi to asks if he got any information about Shagun but he says she is no where to be found.

Ishita tells inspector that Shagun can be a witness and he says if she can find Shagun anyhow then she can be of help. There Kiran tells children that all elders have gone to a party and on their insisting she says they’ll go to rain dance party.

Ruhi is tensed and thinks if she should tell what she saw to Mihika. She calls Mihika and asks if Aaliya is ok, Mihika tells her that Shagun is missing. Ruhi says she should’ve told Shagun what she saw and Mihika overhears it. Mihika asks her if she knows anything and gets loud. Aaliya wakes up and asks if they found Shagun and snatches Mihika’s phone. She asks Ruhi what she knows but Ruhi says she doesn’t know anything and disconnects. Ruhi thinks that police will get to know everything in the investigation and she won’t tell anything to anyone.

Aaliya gets a call from inspector who tells her that the vase they found has blood with blood group AB positive and asks if anyone has that blood group in the family. Aaliya says its Shagun’s blood group and starts crying.

Ishita calls Aadi to asks if he got any information about Shagun but he says she is no where to be found. Ishita asks him to enquire the watchmen and Aadi says he’ll go there and Bala is also enquiring with the neighbours. Aadi reaches there and Bala tells him that there was a landscape truck standing right under Shagun’s floor and it left an hour ago. They take the information from the watchman and goes at the truck parking. They both look for Shagun in the trucks when the manager comes there and asks them the matter. Bala asks him if there was any truck at vasant Vihar and he checks the register and tell them it hasn’t returned yet. Meanwhile the truck comes there and Aadi gets on it to look for Shagun in it. Aadi finds blood there but Shagun isn’t there. Bala and Aadi start beating the driver when he tells them that he doesn’t know anything as the original driver of try k called him to pick the truck midway.

Aadi calls Ishita to inform. Aadi asks Bala if Raman will be proved innocent and Bala says they’ll find Shagun and she’ll tell the truth. Aadi wonders what Shagun must have seen as she is the only eye witness.

The constable teases Raman that his queen hasn’t come yet and he is still in the jail so he must eat. This irritates Raman and he says he isn’t the murderer and it’ll be proved soon.

