Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 17th January 2017 full episode written update: Shagun threatens Aaliya of telling Mani about her break-up

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ishita wants to tell Raman about Suhail but Raman gets a call from the office. He urgently leaves.

When Aaliya refuses to accept the bangles from Toshi, Ishita says that she should not say no to elders. Toshi and Ishita think that Aaliya is just being formal. Adi comes in the middle of the conversation, he says what is the hurry. Toshi says that they already gave so much time to them and now she will soon fix the marriage date. Aaliya and Adi feel awkward. Aaliya meets Ruhi, they compliment each other. Aaliya finds Ruhi searching for Suhail everywhere. Madhavi pulls Adi and Aaliya near the Lohri fire. She asks them to do the puja around it. Ananya too pulls Param and Simmi for the puja. Raman doesn’t like it. Gaurav comes there to greet Simmi. He sees Simmi and Param together.

Seeing all the couples doing the rituals of Lohri, Shagun also comes and requests Mani to do the puja. Mani refuses. Shagun is trying hard to woo Mani. Ishita goes to the basement to get some stuff for the puja. Ishita sees a car parked near the building She gets shocked when she sees Suhail removing his sardar get-up in the car. She wonders why he came like this.

There at the function hall, Pihu falls and gets injured while playing. She gets scared after seeing her own blood. She starts shouting, so Raman takes her inside the house. Suhail enters and meets Mr. Bhalla and Ruhi. Pihu wants both her parents to be with her so Ishita and Raman stay inside.

Aaliya takes Adi on the side. She wants to tell him about Ruhi. But, Adi doesn’t let her talk anything. He assumes that Aaliya wants to announce their break-up. He shouts at Aaliya and asks her to continue the drama for some more time. Aaliya gets irritated with his immature behaviour, she thinks that Adi is desperate to end the relationship. Shagun hears it, but she doesn’t show it to Aaliya.

Next day at the breakfast table, Mani asks Aaliya to get the marriage date fixed soon. Aaliya wants to postpone it, but Mani says it is high time and she should listen to him. Shagun takes Aaliya’s side and asks Mani to give her some more time. Mani tells Shagun not to interfere. He leaves. Shagun stops Aaliya and asks her to support her. She tries to blackmail Aaliya emotionally. She wants Aaliya to help her in saving her marriage and in return she will not tell Mani about her breakup. She almost threatens Aaliya about it.

Ishita wants to tell Raman about Suhail but Raman gets a call from the office. He urgently leaves.

