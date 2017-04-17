 Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 17th April 2017 full episode written update: Chandan gets killled and Adi is blamed

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 17th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi gets a call from Aaliya, she asks Adi to come back soon as she is disturbed because of Abhay’s entry in her life Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 17th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi gets a call from Aaliya, she asks Adi to come back soon as she is disturbed because of Abhay’s entry in her life

Chandan tells Adi that he will fix the wires and the electricity will be back in a few hours. Adi gets a call from Aaliya, she asks Adi to come back soon as she is disturbed because of Abhay’s entry in her life. There, Chandan’s family is looking for him everywhere, whereas he is helping Adi in the factory without informing them. Chandan asks Adi to switch on the power button to get the electricity back. It is dark in the factory and Ashok comes there secretly to stop Chandan. He covers Chandan’s mouth and signals Adi to switch on the button. Adi is busy with Aaliya’s phone, he is not able to figure out that something is going wrong. Adi pulls the power button. Because of Ashok, Chandan gets electrocuted. Adi is totally unaware of Ashok’s presence, he runs towards Chandan to save him. Chandan falls down. Adi immediately calls the doctor to the factory.

Aaliya sees Abhay begging for a salesman job. He gets insulted there and Aaliya feels sorry for her father. There, Ashok goes to Chandan’s house and asks Gagan where is Chandan. Gagan finds out that Adi has taken Chandan to the factory a few hours before. He and Chandan’s parents say that Adi should not have taken Chandan on his marriage day. Ashok asks Gagan to go to the factory and check. The doctor declares Chandan dead. Adi is totally shocked and scared, he requests the doctor to do something.

Meanwhile, to recheck Adi and Aaliya’s horoscopes, Madhavi has called the Pandit to Mani’s house. He tells everyone that a big trouble is coming in Adi’s life, but his wife will help him handle it. Ishita gets worried for Adi. But, Mani and Madhavi are confident that if Aaliya is there, then nothing can trouble Adi.

Ashok takes all the villagers to the factory. The doctor asks Adi to run away, otherwise villagers will kill Adi. But, Adi says he cannot leave Chandan like this. He runs to inform villagers about it. But, before that, Ashok has already done his job, he manipulated the whole incident in such a way that the villagers think Adi is responsible for Chandan’s death.

