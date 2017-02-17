Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 17 February 2017 full episode written update: Raman disguises himself as Gulabo and takes care of Mani’s house

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 17 February 2017 full episode written update: Ishita thinks that Raman has forgotten their anniversary and the occasion of Valentine’s Day Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 17 February 2017 full episode written update: Ishita thinks that Raman has forgotten their anniversary and the occasion of Valentine’s Day

Raman as Gulabo, is trying to teach history to Pihu. But, Pihu is upset and she doesn’t take an interest. Gulabo involves Ishita in the studies to cheer up Pihu. Pihu shows some interest and starts mingling up with Gulabo. Ishita sees this and takes a sigh of relief. Ishita says to Shagun that she is very happy now, initially she was feeling guilty after appointing Poonam but now she is quite happy and satisfied with Gulabo. Ishita introduces Gulabo to Mani. Gulabo finds Mani stressed out, so she follows him and overhears Mani’s conversation on the phone. Nidhi has called Mani and she is blackmailing him to arrange the ambulance and bring it near the jail so that she can escape prison. Mani says that he wants more time to decide. Nidhi replys that she doesn’t have anything to lose, if Mani tries to double cross her, then she can create a more problems in his life. Mani hangs up and gets more tensed. Gulabo is sure that he was talking to Nidhi, she calls Abhishek to tell everything to him. Abhishek says that he will take care of it.

Raman comes back to the Bhalla house. He gets Ishita’s call on his other phone i.e.on Gulabo’s number, Ishita asks her to come early tomorrow. Gulabo answers the call which makes Adi doubt that there is a lady in Raman’s room. He checks Raman’s room and asks Raman about it. In turn, Raman asks him why Adi came to his room late at night. Adi invites him to the restaurant for a Valentine’s day party. Raman agrees.

Ishita finds Shagun upset. Shagun complains about Mani to Ishita. She thinks that Mani doesn’t show any interest in Shagun. Ishita says that he cares about his wife and that is why he brought Ishita there. Shagun says that initially he was caring, but when a wife conceives husband becomes indifferent. Shagun is upset because it’s a Valentine’s week and Mani has not done anything special for her. Ishita smiles and says that Raman is also like a typical husband. He doesn’t remember their anniversary and neither did he call her on Valentine’s week.

Raman, who knows that Ishita is thinking that he has forgotten about the Valentine’s day and their anniversary, plans to surprise Ishita by sending her flowers. Gulabo comes to Shagun’s room and tells Ishita that someone has sent flowers for her.

