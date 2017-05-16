Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16th May 2017 full episode written update: Shagun stops Ishita from sharing her feelings about Aaliya

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16th May 2017 full episode written update: Adi and Aaliya sneak into Adi’s room where Aaliya asks him about her surprise. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16th May 2017 full episode written update: Adi and Aaliya sneak into Adi’s room where Aaliya asks him about her surprise.

The first scene shows Roshni with the freshly made Gulab Jamun as Adi misunderstands her that she is trying to spoil his preparations. She tries to explain but Adi shouts at her and throws the Gulab Jamun made by Roshni in the dustbin. He asks her to leave him and go away as he leaves the kitchen.

Next we see Raman teaching Ishita how to make drinks but she fails miserably. Bala comes there and tells Ishita that in order to excel in an exam, the preparation needs to be done beforehand and not on the same day. Bala suggests that Ishita should bring all the bottles in their room and they will make drinks on their own. Raman gets a call from Mani to check on the dinner plans. Raman asks him to come soon and make Ishita understand how she can help them with their cocktail party.

In the next scene Mani’s family comes to Bhalla’s House for dinner. Shagun and Aaliya are wearing sunglasses. Ishita asks Shagun if she has caught conjunctivitis, but Shagun says it is precautionary so that the bride and mother don’t catch the infection as they have to look good. Meanwhile Adi and Aaliya sneak into Adi’s room where Aaliya asks him about her surprise. Adi tells her that she has to wait till the dinner is over when Roohi and Mihika come there and take them out.

Also read | Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15th May 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya challenges Adi to prepare some dish for dinner

They all are seated at the dining table when Mani and Bala take their leave to meet Raman. But Ishita stops them and says they should sit with everyone for sometime and they can meet Raman later. She asks Shobhna to request them to stay. Shobhna says she has something in mind and she wants everyone to say a few words for Aaliya. Mr. Iyer and Shobhna say a few words for Aaliya one by one. Next Ishita stands to say something and as she is about to speak, Shagun asks Ishita to serve dinner as it is getting late and Aaliya and Shagun need beauty sleep. Shobhna tries to stop Shagun but Ishita says Shagun is right. Dinner is served and now Mani, Bala, Mr. Iyer, Mr. Bhalla and Romi try to escape to Raman’s room but are stopped by Ishita again. She says its a special day and she wants that Shagun and Mani should start with the dinner and everyone should accompany them. She asks Shobhna for approval who asks Mani to have dinner first. Bala asks Ishita to come aside as he has to discuss something regarding the desserts. Bala asks Ishita why is she spoiling her own plan but Ishita says Shobhna must not get to know about their party and so they should have dinner first. Meanwhile Santoshi calls Ishita and she escapes.

Next we see everyone is served with “Aam Panna shots” and all males are disheartened. Ishita whispers to Mihika that now there will be no cocktail party and no hangover the next day. Meanwhile Adi and Aaliya sneak out to their room where Adi shows what he has made for Aaliya. Aaliya wants to tell everyone but Adi stops her and says that this is for her and he wants her to taste it first. Aaliya asks Adi to feed her with his own hands.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd