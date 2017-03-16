Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16th March 2017 full episode written update: Fake Gulabo is planning to kidnap Pihu

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16th March 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi decides to intoxicate Raman and Ishita with bhaang to confront them about their plan. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16th March 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi decides to intoxicate Raman and Ishita with bhaang to confront them about their plan.

Aaliya is looking for Adi. Mihika comes and tries to apply colour on Aaliya, but Adi stops her and makes excuses that Aaliya is allergic to colours. He wants to play holi with Aaliya alone, so he asks Mihika to leave. Adi takes Aaliya aside and says he wants to colour her first. They get romantic and play Holi together. Ruhi finds them alone and smiles. She asks Adi to help her with the music system as it is not working.

Ruhi and Adi pull Raman and Ishita on the stage to dance. Everyone enjoys their dance. Nidhi serves bhaang in the glasses and asks the waiter to ensure Raman and Ishita drink it. Raman and Romi serve thandai to Ishita, but it is laced with bhaang. But, now all three are intoxicated. Adi and Aaliya dance for ‘Balam pichkari’ and Shagun compliments them. Adi says he can dance well because he got Shagun’s genes. Shagun gets emotional. Adi applies colour on Shagun and asks her not to get emotional.

Mihika finds Romi doing weird things, she takes Adi there to know what is happening. Romi is behaving silly. Mr Bhalla laughs at him. There, Ishita is also acting strangely after taking bhaang. Raman tries to ask about the forger, he asks who has forged Ruhi’s signature. But, Ishita doesn’t tell him anything, she asks him to participate in the dance competition with her. Nidhi is hiding near their table and tries to hear the conversation. She gets irked when they didn’t discuss anything about Suhail or their plan to catch Nidhi. Ishita has totally lost it. She falls into a water pool and also pulls Raman there. Raman wonders how his head is getting heavy while it was Ishita who had taken the bhaang. Nidhi decides to take Raman and Ishita inside the house and confronts them.

There, Pihu is busy in posting her Holi pictures. She starts conversing with kidnapper Gulabo. She tells him about Raman’s secret. He wonders why Pihu is calling him her father. Pihu tells him how Raman went to Mani’s house in the get-up of Gulabo to take care of Pihu as a nanny. The kidnapper smiles and thinks that he is very lucky, the girl can be easily trapped now. He pretends to be Raman after knowing that Pihu thinks it is her father and asks Pihu not to tell about their online chat to anyone.

