Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16th July 2017 full episode written update: Shagun goes missing

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in a still from the show. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in a still from the show.

Police arrests Raman when Aaliya says he has anger issues and he has killed Mani. There Mihika talks to Aadi and asks him to go and talk to Aaliya and sort everything out. Aadi is lost in his thoughts and when Mihika shakes him, he says Nikhil has ruined everything but Mihika asks him to talk to Aaliya when Ruhi comes home and she looks tensed.

Mihika asks her if she is ok and Ruhi says yes. Aadi gets a call informing about Mani’s murder. Aadi acts shocked and tell the same to Mihika, Santoshi, Ruhi and Ishita who are all shocked to get the news. Ishita runs to the police station and tries to convince the inspector that Raman is innocent and pleads him to let her meet him. Inspector finally let’s her in.

There Mihika Santoshi and Aadi reach Mani’s house where police is taking Mani’s body for postmortem. Aadi tells Aaliya that Raman cannot do this and Aaliya says that he is saying this because Raman is his father while Nikhil interrupts them and asks Aadi to leave as this all has happened because of him.

Aadi again grabs Nikhil’s collars and pushes him and says he should leave as this all has happened because of him when Aaliya says Nikhil isn’t responsible and Mihika stops them from fighting. Mihika says it’s a big loss and tells Aadi that he has the responsibility of the house and he has to decide how he will handle all this.

Mihika tells Nikhil that he is just a friend and they are Aaliya’s family, she asks him to act as a friend and support her instead of accusing her family.

There Raman tells Ishita that he didn’t do it and Ishita says she knows this and he need not convince her. She says she’ll do what it takes to prove him innocent. Raman is all scared and says how she’ll do it when all the evidences and witnesses are against him. Ishita says there must be something. She asks him where was Shagun as she can be their witness. Ishita calls Aadi to know if Shagun is there and Aadi says everyone is there but Shagun is not there and Mihika, Santoshi, Aaliya and Aadi search her in whole house. Aadi tells Ishita that she isn’t here and Ishita asks him to call her but Aadi informs her that Shagun’s phone is off.

Aaliya sits on floor and cries for Shagun, Aadi consoles her that Shagun will come back. Aaliya faints and Aadi picks her up to take her to room when Nikhil brings water and says she needs water. Aadi pushes him and says she is his wife and he knows how to take care of her. Santoshi also asks Nikhil to stay in his limits as he is just a friend and Aaliya has her husband along. Nikhil feels very bad and Aadi takes Aaliya to her room. Aadi apologises to Aaliya for all that has happened while Aaliya is unconscious.

