Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16th January 2017 full episode written update: Bhalla family celebrates Lohri

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16th January 2017 full episode written update: Festive time at the Bhalla household makes Pihu feel better Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16th January 2017 full episode written update: Festive time at the Bhalla household makes Pihu feel better

Ishita has told all the family members about Ruhi’s temporary memory block. She tells everyone not to discuss anything about Pihu’s trip. Toshi asks Pihu to help her out in decorating the house, as the Bhalla family is celebrating the Lohri festival. The house is getting decorated and friends and relatives will be called for the dinner party. Ananya wants her father to get an invite for the Lohri function. She announces it in front of everyone. Raman hears it and gets angry on Simmi. He says that Param is not allowed to come into this house, he can only meet Ananya outside. Simmi explains to him that she has not invited Param. Ananya announced it after hearing Mr. Bhalla, who asked us to invite all the friends and relatives in the function. She says it is very difficult to make her understand that Param is being restricted in the house. Toshi and Ishita request Raman to allow Param to come as they do not want to upset Ananya. Raman warns Simmi. He says Param is only invited to the party and he will not show his face again.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Madhavi sends sweets to Toshi’s house. Mr. Bhalla is inviting the guests through the phone. Ruhi comes and checks about Suhail. She says that she will invite Suhail herself. Raman and Ishita get worried. Ruhi calls Suhail, he is happy as he is getting an entry in the Bhalla house. Ruhi shares her happiness with Aaliya. Ruhi pulls Aaliya’s leg as Aaliya is getting dressed as a Punjabi bahu. But, Aaliya is sad as she knows that her relationship with Adi is going to break. Shagun also gets ready for the party, but Mani doesn’t want to go with her. He refuses to go, but when Shagun says that they have to behave like a normal couple till Adi and Aaliya’s marriage, Mani agrees.

Everyone in Bhalla house is excited and are getting ready for the function. The whole house gets tensed when Param enters in the house. Param hugs Ananya and returns the wedding jewellery to Simmi. He says that he doesn’t have any wrong intentions, he only came to meet his daughter Ananya. Ishita tries to make Raman understand that Param has changed.

Also read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15th January 2017 full episode written update: Suhail is planning to ruin Raman and Ishita’s life

Adi sees Aaliya at the party. He wants to compliment her as she is looking beautiful in the Punjabi attire, but then he thinks that Aaliya will misunderstand it. Toshi compliments Aaliya and her Punjabi attire. Toshi gives gold bangles to Aaliya as a gift. She says this is a tradition of the Bhalla family, a daughter-in-law wears it while doing the pooja with their son. But Aaliya refuses to accept it.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd