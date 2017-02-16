Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16th February 2017 full episode written update: Ishita throws the new nanny out of the house.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16th February 2017 full episode written update: Pihu tells Ishita about Poonam Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16th February 2017 full episode written update: Pihu tells Ishita about Poonam

Pihu tells Ishita about Poonam. She says that Poonam threatened her of beating if she doesn’t agree with her. Ishita gets shocked, she immediately calls Abhishek and plans to catch Poonam red-handed. Poonam, who doesn’t know about it, is teaching Pihu in the living room. Just then, Abhishek enters and asks his staff to arrest her. Poonam gets shocked and starts defending herself. Ishita tells Poonam that Pihu told her everything. Poonam says that Pihu is a spoilt child who needs to be treated like this. Ishita bursts out in anger and says that because of her kind of people, parents lose faith in caretakers. Abhishek asks her not to feel depressed, as he knows another nanny will prove good for Pihu. He takes Gulabo’s name and says that she is such a responsible lady that she found Poonam weird at the time of interview, therefore Gulabo followed her till Pihu’s school. After seeing Poonam’s rude behaviour towards Pihu, Gulabo immediately informed him about it. Ishita gets impressed and calls Gulabo to meet her.

Raman gets a call from Abhishek, he runs to Mani’s house. He comes there in Gulabo’s get up and says that he is ready to accept the job. Gulabo greets Pihu and very confidentially starts doing her job. Abhishek wishes good luck to her and leaves.

Adi, Ruhi and Aalia are worried that they are not able to reunite Raman and Ishita. Adi says that they can plan a date for Raman and Ishita. He says that they will book the table for them in a restaurant and call them separately without telling them about it. Aalia says that Raman and Ishita can get angry. Adi says that he will take care of that.

Nidhi threatens Mani again. She wants him to help her in getting out of jail. Mani says it is not possible legally. Nidhi laughs at him and says she knows it very well as she is a lawyer. She says that she wants to run from the jail and she forces Mani to provide a car otherwise she can harm Shobhna. Mani is helpless.

Shagun converses with Gulabo about the things Gulabo has to do in Mani’s house. Shagun is impressed seeing the confidence of Gulabo, she thinks that the new nanny is perfect for Pihu. Gulabo smiles.

