Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16th April 2017 full episode written update: Ishita helps Abhay meet Aaliya

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16th April 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya and Adi's mehendi ceremony is being organised.

The episode starts with Ishita who has brought Abhay to Mani’s house. She asks Shagun to let Aaliya meet her father once. Mani doesn’t like it, and says he has not forgiven Abhay. He will not let Aaliya meet him. But, Ishita says that she wants to know what Aaliya wants. She calls Aaliya who comes there and says that she is happy with Mani appa. She is his daughter. Abhay gets emotional and says that he is very thankful to Mani who treated Aaliya as his daughter. He gives blessings to Aaliya and leaves.

In the next scene, Adi is celebrating Chandan’s marriage functions with Gagan. He is dancing and eating sweets. Gagan invites Adi to the marriage function. Adi agrees and thinks soon he will also be the groom. There, in the Bhalla house, all the ladies are planning Aaliya’s mehendi ceremony. Ruhi says that they will apply mehendi to Adi too. Raman comes and says that nobody will apply mehendi on his son. Mr. Bhalla asks Toshi to taste the sweets, if they are good then he will order more sweets for the marriage. Mihika and Ruhi make fun that Mr. Bhalla has brought ‘toshe’ for Toshi. Everyone laughs.

Aditya goes to the factory and finds out that he can’t send the delivery. He gets tensed as there is no electricity. Adi gets shocked when he meets Ashok in his factory. Ashok has come to threaten Adi and taunts him saying now he will not be able to meet his target. His contract will be cancelled as he is not able to deliver the order and also he will suffer loss. Adi gets angry and with full confidence says he will not let Ashok spoil his hard work and Raman’s name. He still has time and will ruin Ashok’s wrong intentions. Ashok is surprised to see Adi’s confidence, he thinks that he has to be careful as Chandan may have promised Adi that he will ensure electricity is back. He leaves the premises.

