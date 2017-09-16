Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16 September 2017 full episode written update: Ishita confronts Rishi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16th September 2017 full episode written update: Kiran calls Ishita and shows her mehandi. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16th September 2017 full episode written update: Kiran calls Ishita and shows her mehandi.

Kiran calls Ishita and shows her mehandi. Meanwhile, Mihika, Aaliya, and Ruhi plan to arrange a bachelorette party for the girls, and Raman and Bala overhear them. Mihika says they have to rock the party as she heard that some people are going to play cultural music during their bachelor’s party. Raman asks Bala if he has leaked details about the party and Bala denies. Raman says Mr Iyer or Mr Bala must have leaked it. Raman and Bala go to Mr Iyer and ask him if he has told anything to Madhu and he also refuses.

Mihika plans the party and says they’ll call a male dancer who’ll dance on Bollywood numbers but Madhu says it won’t look decent. Ishita asks Mihika to arrange for something that Madhu is comfortable with.

Later, while Madhu is deciding on the dress to wear, Mr Iyer tries to know their party plan. Madhu says they are calling a male dancer and accidentally speaks out about their failed male bachelor’s party but covers up soon.

The party begins and all the ladies are waiting for ‘Sheru’ who Mihika has booked online. The bell rings and Mihika goes to receive ‘Sheru’ and is disappointed to see a middle-aged woman there who tells her that she is ‘Sheru’. Everyone is in shock to see a lady and Ruhi asks her how she plans to entertain them and she says she’ll tell then their future by reading the tea leaves.

Meanwhile, Raman, Bala, Mr Iyer and Mr Bhalla are having their drinks and are disheartened as the ladies are enjoying and they couldn’t. When Rishi comes there to show them the design, Raman sends him to the party to show the design to Ishita and Kiran with the motive of ruining their party.

Ishita invites Rishi in and thinks this is the right time while ‘Sheru’ is telling the future of ladies. At the party, Rishi says he doesn’t believe in all these and how can all of them believe in this. ‘Sheru’ feels offended and says she’ll tell him his past to prove it. She tells him that he has had many love affairs. She also adds that Rishi is married and has two children. Rishi gets defensive and leaves. Ishita goes after him and asks him to confess the truth and tells him that she knows about one of his children and his mom Sujata. She says she also knows that he knows Nikhil. Rishi asks her to stop her nonsense and leave.

