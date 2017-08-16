Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16 August 2017 full episode written update: Ashok gets to know that Shagun has regained her memory

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16 August 2017 full episode written update: Ashok finds out from the doctor that Shagun (Anita Hassanandani) has regained her memory. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16 August 2017 full episode written update: Ashok finds out from the doctor that Shagun (Anita Hassanandani) has regained her memory.

Pihu tells Ruhi about Riya’s behaviour regarding her father and Ruhi makes her understand that she is becoming defensive because she caught her lying. Next we see Santoshi, Madhu and Mr Bhalla asking Ishita to take care of herself and Madhu says she’ll go to Malai Mandir to pray. Mr Bhalla asks Ishita to be extra careful as the killer thinks she knows his name. Ishita asks Aadi to stay at home with Shagun as she isn’t well. Aadi insists on coming along but Raman also asks him to stay back.

There the Ishita’s suspicious killer reaches the area where Banwari’s house is and looks for his wife. Some kids knock on Banwari’s door and his wife thinks it must be Ishita and Raman and finds the kids there who ask for donations. The killer sees her and enters the house as he pushes her in. He locks the door while she keeps on asking who he is and what he wants.

There Aadi gets a call from work and he says he can’t come but Shagun insists him to go as already everyone is suffering because of her and now she doesn’t want his work to suffer. Aadi agrees with her and thinks of meeting Preeti on the way. He calls her and she asks him why he called her when he had already made them lose. Aadi requests to her that he wants to meet once but she declines.

Next Shagun is making pasta while Santoshi asks her to rest, but she says she isn’t feeling good sitting at one place and cooking makes her feel better. She says she would like to cook for everyone as all are doing so much for her. Santoshi says she’ll help her and chops veggies and asks Neelu to get corns from Madhu. As Neelu opens the door Ashok walks in and asks Shagun what she is doing. She says she doesn’t like what Neelu cooks and she wanted to eat something healthy therefore she thought of making pasta for herself. Ashok asks how come Santoshi is helping her but Santoshi says she is chopping veggies for her soup.

Shagun asks him to have a seat and asks if he would like to have coffee. Ashok says he would definitely like coffee but not in the house and asks her to go out for a coffee or a long drive. Shagun says she is having a headache but seems conscious. Meanwhile doorbell rings and Shagun asks Neelu who is there. Neelu comes with a parcel and Santoshi asks what it is when Shagun says it must be the bag Pihu ordered. Ashok wonders if Shagun has regained her memory as she remembers Pihu. Ashok asks about Pihu and Shagun says Pihu who and scolds Neelu for not paying attention and asks Mr Bhalla to handle it. He asks the delivery man to come later. Ashok fakes a call and says he’ll finish it and come and goes to the corridor. Ashok thinks there’s something fishy and he calls Shagun’s doctor saying he is Raman Bhalla and wanted to know if Shagun’s medicine are good or need to be changed.

The doctor asks him if she is facing any problem after recalling her memory and Ashok thinks that Shagun is making a fool of him along with Bhalla’s and now he’ll teach them a lesson. There the killer has searched Banwari’s entire house and isn’t able to find any proof and asks Banwari’s wife what she is hiding in her fist. He threatens to kill her and she points towards a suitcase over the wardrobe. When he gets on the chair to reach the suitcase, she runs out of the house and he runs behind her. She hides under a table which has the pot over it and puts the pen drive in it. She gets out of the table and walks into the crowd but the killer catches her and points the gun at her back and take her to her house. There he asks her where is the proof and she says she dropped it somewhere and he hits her head with the cooker and ties her behind the bed. Meanwhile Raman and Ishita reach along with the body guard and the killer sees them from the window and wonders how he can run out without them noticing him.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd