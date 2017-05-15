Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15th May 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya challenges Aadi to prepare some dish for dinner

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15th May 2017 full episode written update: Aadi prepares Gulab Jamun for Aaliya by accepting her challenge to cook something for her. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15th May 2017 full episode written update: Aadi prepares Gulab Jamun for Aaliya by accepting her challenge to cook something for her.

The episode begins with Aaliya and Aadi talking on phone and Aaliya telling Aadi that they are coming to his house for dinner. Aadi says that Santoshi has tied “Kangna” on his hand and so he cannot get out from house. Aaliya says she has a similar situation. They both talk endlessly while the song “Tu thodi der aur theher ja” plays in the background. When the song stops Aadi tells her how much he loves her, but Aaliya asks him to prove it and make some special dish for her for dinner, that too without taking the help from any lady in the house. Aadi accepts the challenge.

Aadi goes to Raman to ask for help but they both couldn’t decide on anything. Madhu comes to Bhalla’s house and calls for Santoshi, Ruhi, Ishita and Roshni to go for the parlour appointment. While they were about to leave Ishita says she won’t be able to join them as she has to stay back to prepare dinner for Mani’s family and to take care of Raman. Roshni asks her to go as she will prepare the dinner that too Dal Bati choorma and Bathua Raita etc. Aadi interrupts her and says they don’t like spicy food. Ishita says they are all Punjabi and they like spicy food, she asks Roshni to do the preparations meanwhile she’ll fetch medicines for Raman from the clinic and she asks Neelu to help her.

In the next scene Aadi tells Ishita about Aaliya’s demand. Ishita refuses to help and asks him to take help from Roshni because technically she is not family. Aadi gets irritated and Ishita leaves.

Next we see Aadi goes to the kitchen but sees Roshni there and gets irritated. He asks her to leave the kitchen. Roshni asks Neelu to help Aadi. Aadi mistakenly makes Gulab Jamun with flour. Roshni tries to correct him but he scolds her and asks her to leave.

When Aadi is done with his cooking Roshni comes and sees the Gulab Jamun. She thinks to herself that these must be for Aaliya so they ought to be good.

In the next scene Shobhna asks Aaliya to get ready as they are getting late for the dinner. She gives a Kanjivaram saree to Aaliya when Shagun walks in. Aaliya shows her the saree and Shagun asks her to get ready. When Aaliya leaves the room Shobhna says to Raman that she is doubtful to go for dinner as Raman has got conjunctivitis. Shagun says they should not go as anyone can catch the infection, but Shobhna says they should not bother as Ishita is there.

Next we see Raman telling Ishita that he is all set for the dinner. Ishita says that he should not come downstairs as anyone can catch the infection. Raman argues but Ishita says that he should do this for their children, and Shagun’s concern is genuine. Raman tells her that all his arrangements for alcohol, when Ishita assures him that she’ll make drinks for him and supply them to their room and he can call his squad over here, then atleast children would be safe. Raman agrees with her eventually.

