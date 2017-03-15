Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15th March 2017 full episode written update: Bhalla house celebrates Holi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15th March 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi wants to know what Ishita is planning, so she compels Mani to speak to Shagun about it. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15th March 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi wants to know what Ishita is planning, so she compels Mani to speak to Shagun about it.

The Bhallas are ready to celebrate the festival of Holi, they are all dressed up in white. Ishita comes and asks everyone to gather in the lawn area. But, Romi comes and applies colour on Ishita. When she complains Toshi about it, Toshi, Ruhi and Mihika all play Holi with Ishita. Pihu is chatting online with kidnaper Gulabo. He asks her to meet him outside. Pihu thinks its Raman and he is planning a surprise for her. She promises that she will meet Gulabo.

Adi is taking care of the arrangements of the Holi party. Raman comes to play Holi with Ishita. Ishita denies and then gets naughty when Raman agrees with her. Raman and Ishita play with colours in the house. Raman and his family welcome all the guests in the lawn where the party is organised. Ishita shows the undercover police officials to Raman and says they will take care of Nidhi. Raman is planning to make Ishita drink bhaang, so that she will tell the truth to Raman about the forger.

Adi has arranged ‘bhaang thandai’ for guests without Raman and Ishita’s knowledge. Mihika and Romi perform Holi dance on the stage. Mani comes with Shagun, Nidhi and Aaliya. Shagun is irritated as she doesn’t want Trisha to come with them. Nidhi wants to know what Ishita is planning, so she compels Mani to speak to Shagun about it. But, Shagun doesn’t share anything. Aaliya is looking for Adi everywhere, as she wants to play Holi with him first.

Ishita reminds the police officer to be alert, as Nidhi can come in any get-up. Nidhi sees the ‘bhaang’ stall and gets happy. She thinks that now she can easily find out the plan of Ishita and Raman. She will make them drink ‘bhaang’ and then they will come out with the plan. She wants to know whether Suhail is helping Bhallas or not. Raman is irritated to see Trisha at the party, he is about to insult her, but Mani comes and saves her. Raman says he is happy that Mani forgave him and came to the party.

