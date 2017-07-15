Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15th July 2017 full episode written update: Mani gets murdered

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15th July 2017 full episode written update: Ishita’s husband Raman reaches Mani’s house and he calls out for Mani but no one responds. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15th July 2017 full episode written update: Ishita’s husband Raman reaches Mani’s house and he calls out for Mani but no one responds.

Aadi rings the door bell of Aaliya’s home and Aaliya says she doesn’t want to talk to him. Aadi pleads and apologises to her but then Shagun comes in between and asks Aadi to leave. When Nikhil comes there – Aaliya and Aadi get shocked to see him. Shagun asks Aadi to leave and asks Aaliya to go out with Nikhil as it will help her change her mood. Aaliya takes Shagun to her room and asks why she has called Nikhil as Aadi doesn’t like him. Shagun says she knows men better and Aadi would learn to value her. Meanwhile Nikhil says to Aadi that he has not treated Aaliya well and Aadi holds his collars and says he knows how to make peace with his wife. Nikhil pushes Aadi and he happens to fall on floor along with the lamp and he leaves. Aaliya and Shagun come out and Nikhil tells them that Aadi left and Shagun assumes that Aadi must have created the chaos and says he is like Raman and doesn’t have control over his temper.

There Kiran goes to pick up children and they get stuck in traffic as there is heavy rain. She asks Kshitija why she is upset when Pihu tells that she is hungry and Ruhi keeps cakes and all in her car. Kiran says they’ll grab something as soon as the traffic moves but her car breaks down.

There Ruhi is sitting in a cafe and she sees something and gets tensed and rushes to talk about it to Mani. Shagun asks her to leave without listening to her and says why is Ishita sending everyone here. Ruhi says she doesn’t wanthink to talk to Aaliya as she is here to talk to Mani but Shagun asks her to leave as he isn’t home.

Raman calls Mani from the cafe and Mani says it slipped out of his mind and asks him to come home and they’ll talk there. Raman says he can’t talk in front of Shagun and Mani assures him that he’ll take care if it.

Mr Bhalla reaches to Kiran’s car and takes them home. Raman reaches Mani’s house and he calls out for Mani but no one responds. There is a power cut at Mani’s house and Raman walks in. He hits a table first due to lack of light and then stumbles and happens to fall over Mani’s dead body. Raman touched it to guess what it is and his hand finds a dagger on Mani’s chest, he pulls it out and is all scared to see it. Meanwhile the lights is switched on and Aaliya returns home with Nikhil and happens to see Raman with dagger in his hand and blood on his shirt. Raman says he didn’t do it and explains that he slipped and the dagger came in his hand.

Nikhil calls police and Raman asks him to call ambulance instead and says that they should look out for murderer as he must not be far but Nikhil pushes him and locks him in a room. Raman keeps on screaming that he didn’t do it but Aaliya says she saw him with the dagger and asks how could he do this. There Aadi is in his washroom with bloodstains on his shirt and is all scared. He removes his shirt and washes his hands. He comes to his room and takes out divorce papers from his bag and says to himself that what Mani did wasn’t right. He shouldn’t have made Aaliya sign the divorce papers and she shouldn’t have accepted this. As he is about to destroy the papers Mihika knocks on his door and he keeps the papers in his wardrobe and says he’ll just come after changing.

There Police tell Raman that all evidences are against him and they’ll have to arrest him. Raman keeps on pleading and explaining but Aaliya says everyone knows he has anger issues and he has done it. Aaliya asks where is Shagun as she is nowhere to be seen.

