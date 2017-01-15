Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15th January 2017 full episode written update: Suhail is planning to ruin Raman and Ishita’s life

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15th January 2017 full episode written update: Pihu has lost her temporary memory after seeing a murder. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15th January 2017 full episode written update: Pihu has lost her temporary memory after seeing a murder.

The episode starts with Pihu fainting after hearing a story from Ananya. Raman and Ishita take her to the child counselor immediately. Ishita tells her that Pihu first became violent and then got unconscious after hearing a thriller story. The counselor tells Raman and Ishita that she has been traumatised, she must have seen a killing. They make Pihu rest in the clinic.

Ruhi and Aaliya reach Suhail’s house. Ruhi holds Suhail’s arm and proudly says that she loves Suhail. Aaliya feels happy for her, but she doesn’t find Suhail good enough for Ruhi, she doubts that Suhail doesn’t love Ruhi that much. Ananya decides to wait for some time and observes his behaviour. Suhail says that he is happy that Ruhi announces their love to a third person.

Pihu wakes up and gets violent again in front of the counsellor. She shouts at the counselor too and asks Ishita to take her back. There, in Bhalla house, Ananya is feeling guilty as she thinks Pihu got unwell because of her. Simmi tries to cheer her up. She says that they will meet Param in some time. Gaurav calls Simmi, he says that he misunderstood the situation and proposed to her. He says he is sorry and he wants to continue their friendship. Simmi says it is good that Gaurav doesn’t have any grudges about rejection. She says she is disturbed because Param has returned and he is trying to come back into their lives. Gaurav asks Simmi to refuse if she doesn’t like him. Simmi says it is not easy as Ananya wants to be with her father.

Also read | Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14th January 2017 full episode written update: Suhail meets a lady in the jail who is helping him take revenge from Raman

The counselor makes Pihu busy with some game to change her mood. After sometime she checks with Pihu about her camping and how she came back home. Pihu doesn’t remember anything, she again panics. The counsellor says that due to shock, Pihu has lost her temporary memory. She first needs to fight with her fear, only then she will be able to recall about the murder she has witnessed.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Suhail is happy that Ruhi is smitten by him. She has started announcing her love affair. He is sure that very soon he will get an entry into Raman’s house. And, then he can break his home, make his condition more miserable. Abhishek calls Raman and gives him updates about Suhail. He tells that Suhail has a fixed routine, his men are unable to find out any mischievous thing about him. Ishita starts crying, she feels bad that both her daughters are in trouble and she is helpless to comfort them.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd