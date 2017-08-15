Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15th August 2017 full episode written update: Banwari’s wife contacts Ishita with some proof

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15th August 2017 full episode written update: Raman tells Ishita about that lady and Ishita goes to meet her while the killer is peeping out of the door. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15th August 2017 full episode written update: Raman tells Ishita about that lady and Ishita goes to meet her while the killer is peeping out of the door.

Ruhi searches for any clue in the society corridor and Aadi asks the guard if he knows anything about that bouquet. Aadi and Ruhi tell Raman that they didn’t find anything related to the killer. The landline rings and Mihika picks up the phone while Raman, Shagun and everyone get scared but the person asks for Ishita and says he is from a banking company and they all relax a bit. Ishita comes out of the room and tells them that she is going to the clinic as some patient is waiting for her. Shagun and Raman ask her to not go but Ishita says she won’t quit her daily routine. The door bell rings and Raman opens the door and he seems a bit afraid and then he introduces them to Ishita’s body guard, though Ishita resists a bit but finally gives in to Raman. Ruhi asks Aadi that they should proceed and go to the society Secretary to get some information about the lady and get to know her name and phone number.

At the clinic Ishita asks the receptionist about the kid who is waiting for her but the receptionist says there is no kid but an adult who was here to meet Dr Batra but he is not here so she called her. Ishita goes to her cabin and asks the body guard to not come in as that would make the patient conscious. Raman also signals him to let it be.

Inside the cabin the man who received Ishita’s crossed photograph is waiting for her. Ishita treats him while he tries to bring out a wire from his pocket to choke Ishita but fails. He tries again while washing hands at the basin behind Ishita’s seat while ishita is concentrating on writing his prescription. Meanwhile a lady comes at the reception and asks Roshni that she wants to meet Ishita and it’s very urgent. Raman goes to call Ishita and the man smartly moves to the basin again. Raman tells Ishita about that lady and Ishita goes to meet her while the killer is peeping out of the door. The lady tells Ishita that she is Banwari’s wife and he wrote a letter to her before dying to come to her on the said date as she’ll be receiving a courier the next day. She asks Ishita to come to her house the next day as she would be busy with dahi handi. The killer calls the masked man and tells him that he couldn’t kill Ishita but got a news for him and tells him about the lady.

There Aadi and Ruhi try to call Preeti and after some failed attempts she picks up and Aadi says he wants to meet her. She asks about his name but Ruhi signals him to not tell her. Aadi says he can’t tell her his name but he wants to meet her. She says she understands her customers want to keep their identity confidential and asks him to meet at some hotel and she says she’ll send him the time and room number.

Raman and Ishita tell about the lady at home and everyone pray that Krishna ji will do all good. Raman asks Aadi and Ruhi where they are going and Ruhi says Aadi’s friend has arrived from Australia and they are going to meet him and his family.

