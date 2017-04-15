Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15th April 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya is shocked to know that Abhay is her father

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15th April 2017 full episode written update: Mani doesn’t want to give Abhay a second chance. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15th April 2017 full episode written update: Mani doesn’t want to give Abhay a second chance.

The episode starts at Mani’s house where Ishita is confronting Mani. She is carrying an old picture and asks Mani who the person standing with Malini akka in the picture is. Mani refuses to answer her questions. Ishita argues with him and says that it is very important for her and Aaliya to know whether Aaliya’s father had died in an accident or not. Adi and Ruhi also come there. Raman also asks Mani to answer Ishita’s questions and finish the argument. Mani is adamant and doesn’t say anything. Ishita finally shows the picture to Raman and says that the person who was trying to attack Aaliya is Malini’s husband and Aaliya’s father, his name is Abhay. Aaliya and others get shocked. Mani tells them that Aaliya’s father is a criminal who was in the jail. Aaliya’s parents were not killed in an accident and that this man had killed Malini. He was not a good person, he was an alcoholic and used to fight with Malini every day. One day, they had a serious fight and out of anger, he pushed Malini, due to which she had died. Abhay had been accused of killing his wife and got life-term imprisonment. Later on, Abhay’s mother and Mani had decided not to tell Aaliya about the truth. Mani hugs Aaliya and tells Ishita and others that he will not allow Abhay to meet Aaliya. Aaliya is his daughter and he will not let anybody harm her. Ishita says that most likely Abhay has realised his mistake and wants to come back. She asks Mani to give one more chance to Abhay. Mani refuses and asks Ishita to leave.

Ishita returns home and tells everyone about Abhay. She says that Abhay is still carrying Malini akka’s mangal sutra, that shows that he is guilty and he is ready for redemption. Raman supports Mani’s decision, but Adi says that he can understand Abhay’s position. Just then, he gets a call from Gagan. Gagan requests Adi to attend their village marriage the next day and also buys a wedding lehenga for the bride. Adi agrees. Toshi and Ishita ask him to stay for one more day. But, Raman wants Adi to go back and finish the work quickly.

Also read | Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14th April 2017 full episode written update: Ishita gets a clue about Aaliya’s stalker

Next day, there is a Baisakhi celebration in the Bhalla house. Raman and other members of the family distribute food and other things to the staff of their building. Abhay also comes there to meet Aaliya, but when he doesn’t find her, he gets up to leave. Ishita identifies him and runs after him. She catches him and asks what he is doing here. He tells her the purpose. Ishita tells him that she knows who he is and takes him to the society room. Abhay tells that due to his good behaviour, he got released from the prison. He tells Ishita that he used to love both his wife and daughter. They were also a happy family, but due to his mistake, he lost everything. He confesses that Malini, Aaliya’s mother was mistakenly killed by him. He felt guilty from the beginning, so he requests Ishita to help him meet Aaliya. Now that she is getting married to Adi, he just wants to give her mother’s mangal sutra to her and also wants to give blessings. Ishita takes pity and takes Aaliya’s father to Mani’s house. Shagun doesn’t like it and asks him to leave.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd