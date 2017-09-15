Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15 September 2017 full episode written update: Ishita meets Sujata’s boyfriend

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15 September 2017 full episode written update. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15 September 2017 full episode written update.

Ruhi is talking to Aadi over the phone and Ishita tells Mihika and Aaliya that Ruhi is trying to keep herself busy to avoid her grief when Aaliya goes and takes her phone and says let her talk to her husband and Ruhi asks her to let her talk and she has her own phone when Mihika takes the phone from Aaliya and tells Aadi to tell Romi to stay in Bangkok only and he need not come here to attend Bala’s wedding. Madhu comes there and Ishita tells her that she wants Ruhi to be around.

Madhu asks Ishita to arrange a mehendi function for Bala and Kiran and Ishita apologises to her and says she isn’t capable of making all arrangements within a day and Aaliya and Mihika ask Ruhi to do the arrangements. Ruhi resists and says she needs to go to office as Aadi and Romi are already out, but everyone blackmail her emotionally and she agrees.

At the mehendi ceremony Pihu gets a call from Riya and she apologises to her for not inviting her as it would’ve affected Ruhi and Ruhi overhears this and feels bad and says she needs to be so strong as nothing of this sort would affect her when Ishita asks her to go and enjoy with everyone.

Bala calls Ishita and asks her to attend a meeting he had with the interior designers as he is stuck with the lawyer and Ishita obliges.

Mihika gets a call and she goes to open the door. She thanks the girl for bringing the floral jewellery and invites her in to the function and asks her to make Kiran wear them. Ruhi sees her and humiliates her and tells everyone that she is Nikhil’s girlfriend who she saw the other day. She humiliates her and asks her to get out.

Aaliya goes after Srishty (Nikhil’s girlfriend) and humiliates her even more when Srishty asks her to mind herself. Aaliya asks her why should she and tells her that Nikhil is a cheater and she shouldn’t be with him when Srishty says she isn’t his girlfriend and he is just a friend and that day he asked her to pretend to be his girlfriend in front of Ruhi. Aaliya asks her to come in and tell Ruhi the same and she says she’ll come after making a call.

There Ishita goes to the interior designer and during the meeting his staff tells him that there’s someone who has come to meet him and he goes there. Ishita gets to know from his employee that the name of the interior designer is Rishi Wadhva and recalls Shagun telling her that Sujata’s boyfriend was Rishi Wadhva. When it’s been long Ishita goes out to see him and is shocked to see Nikhil with him and when Nikhil leaves she asks Rishi how does he know Nikhil and he says he wasn’t Nikhil and says he needs to leave for the site as it’s an emergency. Ishita wonders why Rishi is lying to her and then leaves from there.

There Aaliya tells Mihika that Srishty told her that she isn’t Nikhil’s girlfriend and says she is coming to tell this to Ruhi. Aaliya goes out to call her but she isn’t anywhere. Ishita comes home and Aaliya tells her about Srishty. Ishita tells her about Rishi and says she needs to find out why Rishi is lying.

