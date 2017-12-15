Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15 December 2017 full episode written update: Ishita gets paralysed by an injection

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15 December 2017 full episode written update: Raman says to Ishita that he is feeling pain in his heart. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15 December 2017 full episode written update: Raman says to Ishita that he is feeling pain in his heart.

Episode starts with Param on his phone and he tells the kidnapper that he only asked him to kidnap Pihu and threaten Ishita and not to kill her. Aadi overhears Param. Police investigates the factory where Pihu was kidnapped and finds injection which was given to Ishita.

While doctor is busy filling the postmortem report of Ishita’s body, Ishita tries to speak to them and say that she is not dead, she is just paralysed by that injection. Ishita tries to think how to inform them that she is not dead, her body parts are moving and she is sensing everything.

Police calls the lab to gather the information about the report. Lab informs police that it will be closed for few days and they will not give them the reports. Police inspector thinks to handover the body without postmortem report and will give the report after few days.

Ishita tries to think how this can be possible that she is not feeling anything. While doctor is going to cut Ishita’s body, one of the doctor comes and stops them and tells them to fill the form properly before cutting the body.

After filling the form, doctor starts cutting Ishita’s body and Raman comes and stops them.

Doctor asks Raman how is he related to the body. Raman tells doctor to stop calling Ishita “body”. Raman gives the reason that her family wants to see her.

While doctor gives Raman some time, Raman goes inside the room and holds Ishita’s hand. Ishita thanks Raman in her heart and says to herself that only he can understand her.

Raman says to Ishita that he is feeling pain in his heart and wants to thank her as she saved her daughter. He feels that something is missing from his body. Ishita says to herself that due to this incident she gets to hear that. Raman says he doesn’t know if he has the right to call her back or not but he wants her back. Doctor calls Raman outside and says he is not allowed there for this much time. Ishita begs Raman not to leave her as she is alive and they will cut her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd