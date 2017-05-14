Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14th May 2017 full episode written update: Raman brings Shobhana from Chennai to surprise Aaliya

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14th May 2017 full episode written update: Raman and Ishita surprise Aaliya by bringing Shobhana to the wedding. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14th May 2017 full episode written update: Raman and Ishita surprise Aaliya by bringing Shobhana to the wedding.

Ishita is trying Raman’s number, he is supposed to come with Shobhana. The bell rings and Shobhana enters. Toshi, Ishita and everyone welcome her, Shobhana is thankful to Raman who took care of her and also brought her for the wedding. Raman enters wearing sunglasses. Adi and Romi rush to hug Raman, but Ishita stops everyone from touching Raman or his luggage. Raman has conjectivities, so Ishita pulls Raman’s leg and instructs everyone to maintain distance from him. Raman says that he can manage and goes to his room. Everyone laughs. Shobhana thanks Ishita too for calling her to the wedding, she knows that Ishita planned a surprise for Aaliya. Shobhana complains that Mani had forgotten her, neither did he give any update of Aaliya’s marriage. She is doubtful that Shagun wants her to attend the marriage. Madhavi takes Shobhana to her house, they plan to go to the Mani’s house next day.

Ishita goes to the kitchen to make coffee for Raman, she finds Roshini there. Roshini says that she is worried that Raman might abuse because he was not welcomed home nicely. Ishita is astonished, she says that husband and wife carry equal status, a husband cannot insult or beat his woman. Roshini says that in her village the woman is treated like an animal. Raman also comes and says that she should never let any man dominate or insult her ever. She is stronger and better than any other person whether man or woman.

Next morning, Shobhana and Ishita go to Mani’s house. Mani is surprised and happy to see Shobhana and so is Aaliya. Shagun too comes and looks at Mani beseechingly. Shagun thinks that Shobhana will intrude in Shagun’s wedding preparations. Shagun is right. She starts the conversation with the same topic, says that Shagun must have overspent to show off in the wedding. But, Ishita says that the marriage will be very simple and elegant. Shobhana says that she has full confidence on Ishita. Shagun is irked. Raman calls them and invites Mani’s family for dinner. Shagun doesn’t want to go, but Shobhana insists Mani to have a family dinner. Mani agrees. Shagun is worried that Shobhana and Ishita will together now and irritate her more.

