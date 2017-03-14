Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14th March 2017 full episode written update: Ishita plans to celebrate Holi with Suhail to catch Nidhi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: When Raman wonders how does she know, Ishita tries to manipulate him. Raman feels that Ishita knows the culprit, but not taking the name directly. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: When Raman wonders how does she know, Ishita tries to manipulate him. Raman feels that Ishita knows the culprit, but not taking the name directly.

Raman recalls all the past moments in which Mani was behaving strange with him. He doubts that Mani is getting blackmailed by Nidhi. Just then, the bank manager comes to meet Raman, he says that he has received a formal request from Raman’s company to give funds for employee’s increment. Raman gets surprised, he checks the letter with Ruhi’s sign on it, he says his company is not planning such a thing. He calls his manager, Adi and Ruhi in the cabin. Ruhi sees the paper and says it is not her signatures. Raman says that means someone has done a forgery in his office. The bank manager says he can take strict action against the forger. Raman and Ruhi decide to not stretch this thing any more and find out the person themselves. Raman gets worried and Adi too. Adi is the one who did copied Ruhi’s sign and sent the request to bank. He just wanted to save the company from the employee’s strike.

Raman meets Mani, he confronts Mani over his investment in Nidhi’s company. Raman also tells him that he knows about the ambulance, Mani was driving on that night when Nidhi died in an accident. Mani gets defensive, he says he doesn’t want to be accused by Raman, Nidhi is Raman’s enemy and she has died in an accident. Mani knows that much and he has no contacts with Nidhi. But, Raman keeps on asking about the ambulance. Raman says he knows that Nidhi is blackmailing him and this is the reason behind Mani’s aggressiveness, he says he just wants to help Mani. Mani lies that his friend was not well so he drove the ambulance that day, he can show the hospital papers to him. Raman is not convinced, but he doesn’t have any evidence, so he leaves. Mani is feeling bad that he had to lie to his friend. He calls Nidhi and asks her to arrange the false papers from the hospital so that Mani can prove that he was taking care of his friend.

Shagun is worried and checks whether Ishita is sure that Nidhi is alive. Ishita says she is very sure and also tells that now they have to find Nidhi. Ishita shares her plan with Shagun. She has published an article in a newspaper in which it is written that Nidhi is alive and the police is finding her. Also, Suhail is helping the police and the Bhalla’s to find Nidhi. There is a Holi celebration at the Bhalla house in which Suhail will also join them. Ishita says that this way they can pull Nidhi from her hideout. Shagun says she will also come to help Ishita. There, Nidhi asks Mani to go inside and check why Ishita has come to meet Shagun. Ishita comes out and invites Mani for the Holi party. She also shows the newspaper article to Mani. Mani and Nidhi get shocked. Nidhi is puzzled, how her brother can betray her. She says she will also come to the party as Trisha.

Adi meets Ishita to share the crisis he is facing at work. He confesses what he did in the office. He says now he is scared and is feeling guilty. He says he did all this to save the company. Adi asks Ishita to save him. Ishita is upset, she says he has done a crime, not a blunder. Ishita says she will help him because his heart is good, and warns him not to repeat this in future.

Also Read: Begum Jaan trailer: Vidya Balan reveals why she is swearing so much, watch video

Ishita shows the newspaper article to Raman and tells him that she is planning to celebrate the Holi festival with all the family members and friends. She is hoping that Nidhi will try to come to the party after reading the article. They will put a close watch on all the guests and catch Nidhi. She says she needs the support of everyone. Raman appreciates her and says she is a perfect ‘jagga jassos’ Ishita says she will expect a prize from Raman if she is able to trap Nidhi. Raman asks what she wants. Ishita says she will think and tell. Also, Ishita asks about the forgery that happened in Raman’s office. When Raman wonders how does she know, Ishita tries to manipulate him. Raman feels that Ishita knows the culprit, but not taking the name directly. He plans to make Ishita drink ‘bhaang’ on the Holi, which will bring the secret out.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd