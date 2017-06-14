Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14th June full episode written update: Raman apologises to Aaliya for his behaviour

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14th June full episode written update: Ishita tells Raman that it was not Aaliya’s mistake. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14th June full episode written update: Ishita tells Raman that it was not Aaliya’s mistake.

Aadi came from his campaign to see Santoshi. Alia says to Aadi that everything is going wrong and asks him to not to go to office today when he gets a call from his office and he has to leave. Taneja tells Raman he is a drug dealer and that Raman got arrested when Aadi comes there and shuts Taneja up. Ishita tells Aalia that she should be careful with her friends and Aaliya tells Ishita that she didn’t know that her friend was into drugs.

Aadi and Raman get into a fight because of Taneja and Aadi leaves. Mr Bhalla asks Ishita to make a presentation for his friend and not tell anybody about this presentation. Raman and Aadi get into yet another fight as Raman doesn’t tell Aadi that he removed 10 percent of man force from his project and Raman tells Aadi that this is all because of his wife that he didn’t get time to tell Aadi about any of it. Srishti’s boyfriend comes and threatens Ishita with a knife in his hand and Ishita gets cut when Shagun comes there and hits him with a stick and saves Ishita. Police come and start investigating about the incident and arrests him.

Raman asks inspector for surety of their safety. Inspector says the man is behind bars. Raman then shouts at Aaliya for being so immature and careless. Shagun asks Raman to calm down and tells him that he should not shout at Aaliya as she did not even do anything wrong and also says that she is young and she should be forgiven. But Raman says she is a daughter in law now and she should understand her responsibilities and also his family should not suffer because of her carelessness. He says Aadi’s project was at stake. Shagun says fine and holds Aaliya’s hand and says that she’ll not stay here anymore because she doesn’t deserve such behaviour. Ishita stops her and Aaliya says she won’t go as Raman is like her father so he can scold her. Ishita says she is proud of Aaliya as she understands now that she is like other children of home. When she gets love that they receive then she’ll also get scolded for doing wrong. Raman says sorry to Aaliya and asks her to be careful from next time.

Next we see Aaliya and Aadi share a romantic moment where Aaliya assures Aadi that she won’t leave him unless he gets bored of her. Aadi says that won’t happen ever. Ishita and Raman knock at Aaliya and Aadi’s room and Ishita tells Aaliya that Raman wants to say something. Raman apologises to her and says that he loves her but his way of showing love is different and that gets him and everyone in trouble.

