Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14th July 2017 full episode written update: Mani slaps Aadi for his behaviour towards Aaliya

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14th July 2017 full episode written update: Mani slaps Aadi and ( Ishita's husband) Raman gets furious.

Shagun tries to convince Aaliya to get the divorce papers ready but Aaliya asks if it is necessary. She adds that she just wants Aadi to understand that Nikhil is just her friend. There Mani yells at Aadi that Nikhil is just Aaliya’s friend but Aadi shouts at him and says that it was very evident that they are not friends and if she has so much problem then she should’ve gone on honeymoon with Nikhil. Mani slaps Aadi and Raman also gets furious. Raman and Mani engage into a fight in the society compound when people stop them Raman warns Aadi to not hit a women ever again and thereafter Raman and Aadi leave for home.

Mani is sitting in a cafe and Shagun calls her and Mani tells her that this is getting enough, as first Raman insulted Aaliya, then Ishita insulted Shagun and now this, he adds that he wants to show Raman where he stands. Mr Taneja overhears Mani’s conversation and provokes him against Raman and Aadi.

Raman goes home in very raised temper and says to Ishita what does Mani think of himself and how dare he hit Aadi when he was there to apologise to Aaliya. Mihika comes there and says to Ishita that she should ask Ruhi to switch off geyser after using as Pihu also uses the same washroom. But Ishita shouts at her and says Ruhi is so stuck these days and Raman says Mihika is concerned about Pihu why is she shouting at her. Ishita says it was her natural reaction as it was Mani’s reaction. Ishita makes him understand that even he would have done the same thing if something of this sort would have happened to Ruhi. Raman says she is right and he’ll try to talk to Mani again.

Bala sees Kiran in his cabin and tells her that he doesn’t want to meet her anymore. He tells her that his children are very important for him and he cannot just move on in life like that. She asks if he doesn’t think she can become a good mother. He tells her that she is a great businesswoman but he wants a hands-on mother for his children. He tells her that he doesn’t think she will be able to replace Vandu. Kiran tells him that she wants to take the challenge. She says she will pick up his children from school today.

Bala tells Ishita that Kiran has accepted the challenge and she has taken the first initiative of picking up kids from school. Ishita asks him to support her and assures him that she has no problem if he wants to move on in life. Ishita calls Ruhi and asks her not to bring Pihu along as Kiran will be bringing the kids home. Raman tries to call Mani but he doesn’t get through. He calls on STD, Shagun humiliates him and asks not to call him again. Raman calls him again. Mani picks up and agrees to meet him.

