Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14th January 2017 full episode written update: Suhail meets a lady in the jail who is helping him take revenge from Raman

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14th January 2017 full episode written update: Pihu is traumatised because she has seen Suhail killing someone. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14th January 2017 full episode written update: Pihu is traumatised because she has seen Suhail killing someone.

Aaliya finds Ruhi alone near a restaurant. Aaliya calls her name but she doesn’t hear it and sits in someone’s car. It is Suhail’s car and Ruhi comes to meet him without anybody’s knowledge. Aaliya calls on Ruhi’s mobile to check what is she doing but Ruhi lies to her. She says she is sitting in a parlour. When Suhail hears Ruhi lie, he says he doesn’t like it, he doesn’t appreciate her secretly meeting him. He says that when everything will cool down then he will go to her house and openly ask for her hand from Raman and Ishita. He acts as if he loves Ruhi deeply and he can do anything to win her parent’s heart. Ruhi says that she trusts him and she will always be on his side. They hug each other. Suhail smiles as Ruhi is totally trapped in his clamp.

In the next scene, Suhail is meeting someone in the jail. Suhail is in a Sardar’s get up so that the jailer cannot identify him. He shows false papers to meet the prisoner. The prisoner is a lady whose face is covered, Suhail tells her that everything is going fine according to her plan. Ruhi is totally under his control and he can anytime make her leave Raman and Ishita. It seems that the lady is the mastermind and Suhail’s partner-in-crime.

Ishita tells Romi about the tattoo artist’s condition. Romi says that the blackmailer is very clever, but they will definitely find some clue about him. Everybody is sitting in the living room when Neelu gives a packet to Ishita which she has received at the door. Ishita opens it as no one’s name is written on the packet. A ladies night wear is inside so Ishita hesitates to show it. All starts asking what it is, but Ishita prefers to take it inside. Mihika forcefully opens it before everyone and gets embarrassed. The men doubt each other, Romi and Mr. Bhalla pull Adi’s leg and say that he has ordered it for Aaliya. Raman comes and takes away the packet. He asks Ishita to come inside. Everyone starts laughing. Raman tells Ishita that he has ordered the nighty for some purpose. He has plans to place the nighty in Suhail’s house so that when Ruhi will see it, she will think that Suhail has an affair. But now when Ruhi already saw it, they have to think of something else.

Ruhi tells Aaliya that she is in love, but doesn’t take Suhail’s name. Aaliya gets worried for Ruhi as she is very young for all this, still she decides to meet the guy before sharing it with Adi or Ishita. Ruhi is excited, she is taking Aaliya to meet the guy. Ruhi asks Aaliya not to tell anyone about her love affair.

Ananya and Pihu are spending time together. Ananya reads a book of about a murder mystery in front of Ruhi. Ruhi gets so scared, she starts shouting. Ishita comes and asks what happened. Ruhi says that she has seen an uncle killing someone. Ishita asks who the man is but Ruhi doesn’t remember his face. She faints.