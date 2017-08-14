Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14th August 2017 full episode written update: Ashok approaches Shagun for marriage thinking she has lost her memory again

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14th August 2017 full episode written update: Ashok comes at Bhalla’s and in the corridor Aadi asks him to leave as Shagun is resting. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14th August 2017 full episode written update: Ashok comes at Bhalla’s and in the corridor Aadi asks him to leave as Shagun is resting.

Raman comes home and Ruhi hugs him saying she missed him and everyone comes to welcome him. Shagun also comes there and says to Raman that Mani has left her. Raman gives her a side hug and tries to console her but she runs back to her room. Ishita goes to calm her and Raman stops Aaliya saying Ishita will handle.

Ishita consoles Shagun saying that they have a big responsibility to get justice for Mani and Raman and she can’t do that alone and she’ll be needing Shagun’s support for that. Shagun says this is because of her wrong deeds that she is witnessing this day.

Ishita says to Raman that she is still not able to believe that Mani can do all this. She says Mani was such a gentleman then how can he behave that way with Ruhi. Raman says there’s a possibility that the woman’s husband, who was with Mani, might have killed Mani for revenge.

Next scene shows a suspicious man getting furious reading the headline in the newspaper that Ishita knows the name of the murderer. Also Ashok feels devastated reading the news and decides to marry Shagun anyway as Ishita stated to media that Shagun has lost her memory again.

Ruhi and Aadi bring Ishita’s belongings from Iyer’s house to Bhalla’s house but Ishita says they need to continue with the drama as the killer might be watching all their moves. She asks Shagun to change her attire as she had changed to a sober one.

Meanwhile Shagun gets a call from Ashok and she asks Ishita why would Ashok call her. Ishita asks her to pick up the call and behave the way she was 12 years ago. Shagun picks the call and Ashok says he want to see if she is fine and Shagun asks him to come over but to leave soon as she isn’t feeling fine. Ishita sends Neelu to tell the guard to let Ashok in. At the gate Neelu sees Nikhil and gives him a weird stare. Nikhil goes upstairs where Santoshi and Madhu are talking and they both also stare at him with a wicked smile. Nikhil asks Madhu about Ruhi and she says she is inside. Nikhil rings the bell at Iyer’s and Ruhi asks him to come in when Nikhil asks her if she has told about him to all as everyone is giving him weird looks. Ruhi shows him the mirror and laughs as he is wearing the kurta inside out.

Ashok comes at Bhalla’s and in the corridor Aadi asks him to leave as Shagun is resting but Shagun comes out in her previous attire and asks Aadi to mind his own business and says to Ashok that these neighbours interfere a lot and calls him in. Ashok tries to hug Shagun but she says she is having a headache and will ask Neelu for coffee. She yells at Neelu for coffee and Ashok assumes that she is still the same. Shagun cribs about her headache and Ashok offers to give her a massage but Shagun asks him to stand behind her for better angle. Ishita, Raman and Santoshi are peeping out of the door and enjoying Shagun harassing Ashok.

Santoshi says she should ask him to massage her feet. Shagun then asks Ashok that her legs are also paining and asks him to massage her heels and Ashok agrees to that. Santoshi says it’s her turn to go there and Ishita asks her to be careful. Santoshi goes to Shagun and Ashok and humiliates Ashok and spills coffe on him. Shagun says these people don’t let her breath freely and asks Ashok to go home as she isn’t feeling good. A masked man with black raincoat goes to some man and asks him that he need to kill the lady in the picture and hands over Ishita’s picture to him which is cross marked.

