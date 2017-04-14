Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14th April 2017 full episode written update: Ishita gets a clue about Aaliya’s stalker

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14th April 2017 full episode written update: Pihu comes and says Ruhi didi can’t act properly Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14th April 2017 full episode written update: Pihu comes and says Ruhi didi can’t act properly

The episode starts where Aaliya is getting the blessings from all the elders. Ruhi comes and acts strange around Aaliya. She shouts at Aaliya and orders her to make tea for everyone. Aaliya feels weird. Pihu comes and says Ruhi didi can’t act properly. Ruhi laughs and tells Aaliya that she is pretending to be a typical sister-in-law. Ruhi welcomes Aaliya to the family and says that she is very happy that her brother is getting such a lovely life partner. She also feels ashamed that she misbehaved with Adi, she apologises to Aaliya. Aaliya says she still loves Ruhi. Aaliya, Ruhi and Pihu hug each other. Everyone feels happy seeing them together.

The same person who was showing interest in Aaliya, secretly enters the house. He tries to touch Aaliya, he wants to tell her something, but Aaliya gets scared and she starts shouting. Everyone gathers outside, Aaliya tells them about the man. Romi and Bala run after him and catch him near the society gate. Raman identifies him and asks why he came here. Before he can say anything, Ishita comes and asks Raman to call the police. He gets a chance and runs away. Ishita finds his gold chain and locket lying on the ground which falls due to the scuffle. Raman says that because of her interference, he got the chance to escape. Just then Adi comes and asks why they are looking shocked, he has come to surprise them. Raman and Romi say, they are very happy and that they know why he came. Adi gets embarrassed. Ishita and Raman decide not to tell Adi about this incident as he can get disturbed and his work can be affected. Ishita asks Aaliya and others to keep this to themselves. Aaliya agrees.

In the next scene, Ruhi asks Ishita to take out all the albums as she is planning to make an AV on Adi’s life where she will display his childhood pictures with the family members. Ishita asks her to take Aaliya and Mani’s old pictures too. Ruhi asks Ishita why Aaliya never showed her parents’ pictures to Ruhi. Ishita says that Mani is very sensitive about Aaliya, he doesn’t want her to feel sad seeing the pictures of her mother, so he doesn’t keep old pictures with him. Ishita and Ruhi go to Madhavi’s house to check Aaliya’s childhood pics. They enjoy seeing the old albums, they recollect lots of old memories. Ishita tells her about her childhood days which she spent with Mani’s family. While checking the pictures, Ishita sees one picture and gets disturbed. She suddenly gets up and asks Ruhi to keep the albums properly after seeing the pictures.

She says to Ruhi that she is going to sleep now. Ishita immediately goes to Raman and asks him to take her to Mani’s house as she has very important work there. Ruhi shows Mani’s picture to Adi and they both make fun of him. Adi sends the picture to Aaliya through mobile. Aaliya tells him that Ishita and Raman have come to their house. Adi and Ruhi feel strange as Ishita did not tell anything to Ruhi.

