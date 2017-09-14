Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14 September 2017 full episode written update: Mani organises classical music event for Bala’s bachelor’s party

Yeh Hai Mohabattein 14th September 2017 full episode written update: Ishita is worried about Ruhi. Yeh Hai Mohabattein 14th September 2017 full episode written update: Ishita is worried about Ruhi.

Ishita goes to Nikhil’s house along with Aaliya, where Nikhil is shocked to see them and asks them to leave as he is busy and closes the door, but Ishita pushes the door and Aaliya asks him how can he do this. Nikhil asks her to stay in her limits as she is just a friend. Ishita asks him to stay away from Ruhi as she knows his intentions that he is after money only and has made it his business as he first used Pooja then Sujata and now Ruhi. She and Aaliya walk out, but Ishita pushes the door and slaps him and says this is for the tears that Ruhi has shed and slams the door.

In the parking lot Ishita cries and says why all this happens to Ruhi and Aaliya asks her to stay strong.

Ishita reaches home where Raman is getting ready for Bala’s bachelor’s part and when Ishita asks him where he is going, Raman tells her that he is going to Bala’s bachelor’s party and regrets the next moment, but Ishita doesn’t react as expected and Raman asks her if everything is fine. Ishita says all is good, but looks worried. Raman tells her that Mani has organised the party. Raman finds Ishita’s behaviour strange but leaves for the party.

Raman and Bala are all excited for the party and Raman says he didn’t know Mani could take responsibility for some party and Bala says south Indians too know how to have fun and rock it.

Bala and Raman reach the venue and look out for Mani and enter a party hall where classical Carnatic music event is going on and they both try to leave when Mani calls out for them dressed in white dhoti and shirt and asks them how did they find the arrangements. Raman and Bala are both dumbstruck and Mani says he knew Bala loves Carnatic classical music, so he arranged this as his bachelors gift and makes them sit and goes to receive other guests. Raman is pissed off and tells Bala that they shouldn’t have trusted Mani and Bala says it’s true that he likes Carnatic classical music, but not for his bachelors party. Meanwhile, they notice Mr Iyer and Mr Bhalla enter from the door. Both Mr Bhalla and Mr Iyer are also disappointed to see the arrangements and join Raman and Bala when Mani gets them squash and everyone gets even more disappointed.

There Ishita is tensed about Ruhi and thinks about how to talk to Raman, while Mihika and Simmi think she is not liking that Raman has gone to the bachelor’s party. Simmi asks Ishita if that is the reason and Ishita says Mani is there and she trusts him that he won’t let any thing go beyond control. After some time, Ishita calls Raman and Bala asks him to answer the phone. He says he doesn’t want her to know that this is the party he is attending or else she’ll laugh at him lifelong.

Next morning Ishita wakes Raman with lemon water and he pretends that he has got a hangover and tells her that it was the best party he has ever attended. Ishita says she is happy for him and asks him to come for breakfast, but Raman asks her why she is worried and Ishita tells him about Nikhil and Rishi (Sujata’s boyfriend) and Raman asks her to stay away from all that.

There Bala tells about the party to Mihika who laughs her heart out and says she’ll tell Ishita, but Bala says Raman has given them strict orders that no one should get to know about this.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd