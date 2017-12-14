Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14 December 2017 full episode written update: Doctors announce Ishita dead

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14 December 2017 full episode written update: Param is talking to the kidnapper and Aadi overhears his conversation. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14 December 2017 full episode written update: Param is talking to the kidnapper and Aadi overhears his conversation.

Raman along with the Police follow a van whose number is given by the watchman. The other team of the Police calls Raman and says that the number of the tempo is registered with his company. They head back to the warehouse to look for more clues. Raman finds a ring on the floor which belongs to Ishita. Raman panics and asks everyone to look for Ishita and more clues. Raman finds a sack with Ishita in it under a pile of boxes. Ishita’s eyes are open but still. Everybody is shocked to see Ishita and she doesn’t react at all. They check her pulse and it turns out that she is dead. Raman asks everyone to take her to the hospital unable to believe that she is dead.

Pihu wakes up panicking and Shagun calms her down. Shagun asks her if she remembers where she was taken but she gets scared. She says she doesn’t remember anything. Shagun tells her that Ishita has gone to the clinic. Pihu sees Simmi and gets scared. She hugs Shagun and keeps asking where Ishita is. She keeps saying that she wants to meet Ishita. Mr Bhalla says to Shagun that he’ll take Pihu home but she insists that Pihu stays with her for some more time when Simmi interrupts and says that Pihu is their family’s kid and Shagun let’s her go.

Shagun gets worried when Mani is not answering any calls. Everybody is worried about Ishita and Mani calls Shagun to tell her that Ishita is dead. Shagun breaks down and drops the phone. She tells everyone that Ishita is dead. Everybody is devastated to hear it. Mr Iyer overhears their conversation and breaks down. Meanwhile, at the hospital, the doctors are trying to figure out what happened to Ishita and if she can be saved somehow.

Raman is still unaware that Ishita is his wife and consoles Mani and Mani looks at him surprised. Bala also gives him the same look after Raman consoles him. The doctor confirms that Ishita is dead. Raman looks at Ishita and reminisces the times he spent with her in Budapest. He also gets a flashback of his wedding. At home, Ishita’s mother is busy praying and her father is wondering how to break the news to her. She decides to call Bala but Mr Iyer snatches the phone from her. Just then Simmi comes there and says that everyone is hiding the truth from her and tells her that Ishita is dead. Madhu breaks down and Simmi smiles. Pihu blames herself and Ruhi consoles her. Simmi overhears them and asks them to stop all the crying. Simmi takes Pihu away but Ruhi stops her. Simmi and Ruhi have an argument and Simmi bad mouths Ishita and Pihu screams at her. Simmi goes to hit her but Ruhi warns her to not even raise her hand at Pihu even once.

Ruhi asks Simmi to leave but Simmi irritates them further and Ruhi tells her that she can take care of Pihu asking Simmi to leave. Simmi leaves thinking that she needs to separate the sisters. Param is talking to the kidnapper and says that he had just asked him to scare Ishita and not kill her. Aadi overhears his conversation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd