Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 13th May 2017 full episode written update: Roshini prepares organic haldi paste for Aaliya too

Ishita chose to apply medicine on Roshini’s wrist instead of celebrating Haldi function of her son Adi. Toshi and Madhavi come and tell Ishtia that due to their carelessness, the servant mixed chemical in the haldi paste. Adi also comes there and asks Ishita to attend the function. Ishita asks him to first apologise to Roshini. Adi gets annoyed, but when Ishita says that she will not attend the function, Adi finally says sorry to Roshini.

Shagun comes home and gifts the ‘kaliren’ to Aaliya. Shagun tells Mani and Aaliya that she went to Khandpur village to get these ‘kaliren’. Aaliya is very happy and thankful, she hugs Shagun and gets emotional. There, in the Bhalla house, Mihika, Romi, Ruhi are all applying haldi on Adi. Everyone enjoys and give blessings to Adi. Ishita asks Mihika to make haldi bowl ready for Aaliya too, but Roshini has already decorated the haldi plate for Aaliya’s home. Ishita appreciates Roshini’s gesture, she says that Roshini is very efficient and good, she will definitely do well as an IAS officer. Seeing them together, Adi becomes insecure and worried. He doesn’t want Roshini to be so close to Ishita. Romi asks him to wait till the marriage, after that he will kick her out of Adi’s life.

Ishita drives to Mani’s house with Ruhi and Mihika. Adi calls Ruhi and requests her to make video of Aaliya. Ruhi and Mihika demand gifts from him. There, Shagun asks the guest and the ladies to apply haldi only on Aaliya’s hand and foot, she doesn’t want to put anything on Aaliya’s face. Ishita and others come and starts applying the haldi on Aaliya’s face. Shagun asks them not to apply on face, but Ishita says that it is a organic homemade paste which Roshini has made. It will not ruin Aaliya’s skin. Shagun doesn’t like Ishita’s interference, but she controls her anger. Everyone leaves and Shagun asks Aaliya to remove the haldi from her face. Shagun complains to Mani that Ishita always dominates her, nobody says anything to her. She is controlling all the decisions and things in the marriage. Mani tells her that Shobhana, Aaliya’s grandmother is also coming for the wedding. Shagun gets more irked. Aaliya shouts from the bathroom. Shagun assumes that Ishita’s haldi paste has reacted, she again blames Roshini and Ishita. But, surprisingly Aaliya comes with the happy face. She tells Mani and Aaliya that her skin is glowing after applying the paste.

