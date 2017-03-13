Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 13th March 2017 full episode written update: Ishita tries to find Nidhi and shares it with Raman

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein:

The police who were investigating Gulabo’s case, get to know that she has been fired from Mani’s house. Mani requests Nidhi to leave his house as he doesn’t want Shagun to take stress. Nidhi tells Mani that Ishita knows she is alive, now she herself wants to leave his house. Nidhi blackmails him and asks him to make her a fake passport so that she can leave the country.

Raman is worried for Ishita’s safety, he asks Ishita about it. Raman tells her that he asked Romi to follow her so that she does not face danger. And, Romi told him that she hurriedly went somewhere. Ishita says that she knows something which will make him more worried. She tells Raman that Nidhi is alive, she informs him about the dental records and post-martem reports of Nidhi. Raman says he will not let her take all the risk and stress alone, he will also come to jail. But, Ishita refuses and asks for only one help. She asks Raman to help Adi, he needs Raman’s support and care. She says Raman should not shout and scold his adult son to handle him. Raman agrees. Ishita assures Raman that they will handle all the problems together. Also, Ishita asks Raman to sleep on the couch, they cannot sleep on the same bed.

There, Mani is crying and cursing himself that he got trapped by Nidhi so badly. He doesn’t want to do any unlawful thing for her, but he is helpless. Aaliya finds him crying, she worries and decides to find out the reason.

Pihu is happy to receive online messages from Gulabo, she asks Pihu about today’s plan. Pihu thinks that it is Raman and he is acting like a friend, so she tells Gulabo that she is leaving for school, also she posts her picture in school uniform. Most likely, the kidnapper Gulabo is trying to trap Pihu through a social site. Ishita asks her to get ready for school, Pihu hides her phone.

Ishita’s lawyer calls her and asks her to come to his office as he has managed to get the post-mortem reports of Nidhi. Ishita leaves immediately. Romi laughs at Raman and says that he is afraid of Ishita. Romi asks Raman to tell Ishita that he is Gulabo. Raman says, he will tell at the right time.

Aaliya meets Raman to discuss about Mani. She tells Raman that Mani is dealing with some major crisis as she saw him crying. At times, he gets angry and moody. She wants to help Mani, but is afraid to talk to him directly. Raman says he will personally speak to him.

Also Read: Badri aka Varun Dhawan is soaked in the Holi spirit with his Dulhania Alia Bhatt, see pics

Ishita compares the dental records of Nidhi with the dental details recorded in post-mortem reports. She finds out that the reports are not matching, which means Nidhi is alive. The lawyer says lets talk to the police about it, they have an evidence. Ishita asks him not to do that, as she thinks Nidhi has her people in the police department otherwise it was impossible for anyone to fake the death news. If they will inform anything, then Nidhi will get alerted and can harm anyone from Ishita’s family. She wants to catch Nidhi herself.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd