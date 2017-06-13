Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 13th June full episode written update: Ishita proves Raman innocent

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 13th June full episode written update: Raman calls Mihika and asks her to distance herself from Santoshi. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 13th June full episode written update: Raman calls Mihika and asks her to distance herself from Santoshi.

Raman argues with the Inspector that he is innocent but he is not ready to accept. He asks for his permission to make a call. There, Santoshi and Ishita try to call him but his phone is not reachable. Ishita calls his office and gets to know that Raman hasn’t reached yet. Ishita asks Aaliya to take care of Santoshi and gets worried for Raman. Raman tries to reach out to Ishita but her phone is busy.

Mr. Bhalla, Mr. Iyyer taunt each other while Santoshi and Madhu wonder what has happened between them. Raman calls Mihika and asks her to distance herself from Santoshi if he is around and he tells her the situation and asks for help. Ashok gets to know that Raman is in jail and he calls Raman’s client. He asks him how his new project is going. He says Aadi is doing a fantastic job. Ashok tells him that Raman is in jail and this would affect his project.

Mihika asks Aaliya about the drugs in the car but she says she has no clue about it. Santoshi happens to overhear that and panics. She tells Ishita and asks her to get him back. Ishita asks Aaliya about the drugs and who was with her. She asks her to call all her friends and ask them if any of them has left any packet in her car. One of her friends Srishti says she left a packet by mistake and if she has opened it. Aaliya says she hasn’t opened it and asks her to come and collect but she insists on meeting her somewhere out. Aaliya says there is no one at home and she agrees.

Next we see Ishita opening the door when Srishti rings the bell. Ishita tells her that Aaliya had to rush to the hospital but she’ll give her the packet. Ishita asks her to come in but she resists. Ishita insists and she comes in. Ishita plays around with her along with Mihika by handling her wrong bags and irritates her. Ishita finally gives her the bag and drops it intentionally. Ishita asks Mihika to bring the broom but Srishti gets furious and says has she gone mad as these are drugs and are very expensive. Meanwhile Police come downstairs and arrest her and Ishita hands over the video recordings to the Inspector.

Raman comes home and gets hyper on knowing that Santoshi was told that he is in jail. Aaliya tells him that nobody told her but she overheard her and Mihika talking. Raman was about shout at her but Ishita interrupts and asks him to ask Santoshi to rest. Next we see Ishita convincing Raman to forgive Aaliya as she didn’t know anything. But Raman says she is the daughter in law of the house and she has responsibilities.

