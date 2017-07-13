Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 13th July 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya goes missing from Mumbai

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 13th July 2017 full episode written update: Ishita tells Aadi that Aaliya is at Mani’s house and her parents are extremely upset. Raman overhears their conversation Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 13th July 2017 full episode written update: Ishita tells Aadi that Aaliya is at Mani’s house and her parents are extremely upset. Raman overhears their conversation

Ruhi narrates a story of a girl to Pihu and tells her that she is ill and she needs one friend and convinces her to befriend that princess. There at the event Mrs Khatri thanks Madhu and Santoshi and Ishita praises her. Raman thanks Kiran for handling the situation and Ishita looks at them and feels that she should also thank her. Shagun goes to Kiran and thank her for her generous donation and says she is the perfect partner for Raman.

Ruhi takes Pihu to Rhea’s house and Pihu asks her whose house is it. Ruhi says it’s the house of that princess. Rhea’s caretaker treat them with cold behaviour treats them in an odd manner. Ruhi says they are here to give notes to Rhea as she was absent at the class. Ruhi and Pihu go to Rhea’s room and the caretaker goes to call Rhea. Pihu picks up a teddy and when Rhea comes she gets scared to see her and drops the teddy. Pihu runs towards the door but Ruhi stops her and Pihu pleads her to let her go. Ruhi asks her to listen to her once and then she can go. Ruhi says Rhea is that princess who is alone and she needs a friend. Pihu says she was so happy because Rhea didn’t come to school today. Ruhi says they’ll go home but they should at least give the “khichdi” to her which they’ve got for her. Pihu gives her the khichdi and Rhea throws it. Pihu gets scared and runs and Ruhi follows her.

There at home Ishita tells Raman that Kiran saved them and Raman says she is indeed a good woman. Ishita asks him to not mix the topics but Raman says it out loud and asks Madhu and Santoshi if Kiran isn’t good for Bala. Madhu gets emotional and moves to her apartment. Ishita goes behind and tries to make her understand that Bala has a right to move on. Madhu asks her why she was stopping Raman then. Ishita says she is just worried if she’ll accept Bala’s children as her own and if she’ll be a good mother but Madhu says she won’t handover Vandu’s children to anyone.

Meanwhile Ishita gets a call from Aadi who tells her that Aaliya is missing and explains everything that happened, while on phone he gets a message from Aaliya that she is in Delhi. Aadi then tells Ishita that he is coming to Delhi and he’ll sort out everything. Ishita calls Aaliya but her phone is swtched off. Later, Ishita calls Mani who says that Aaliya is at his home. Ishita is glad and Mani says all is good because Ishita was worried. Ishita asks him to stop taunting but Shagun takes the phone while Ishita says that she is coming over. Shagun says that she need not come there and even Aadi shouldn’t come there and disconnects.

Ishita thinks she won’t leave it here when Bala comes there along with Mr Bhalla and Mr Iyer. Ishita tells Bala that he is very wise and she always comes to him for advice and she adds that he should think about the matter and also that there is a big difference between a girlfriend, a wife and a mother.

Next morning, Aadi returns home. His family is happy to see him. Santoshi asks why he is back so soon. Raman tells them that he called him because he needed some help at office. Santoshi asks about Aaliya. Raman says she has gone to Mani's house and Aadi will bring her by evening. Raman assures Aadi that he will speak to Aaliya

