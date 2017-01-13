Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 13th January 2017 full episode written update: Suhail is revealed as the real culprit

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 13th January 2017 full episode written update: Raman starts recalling the past after hearing Nidhi’s name. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 13th January 2017 full episode written update: Raman starts recalling the past after hearing Nidhi’s name.

After hearing Nidhi’s name, Raman starts recalling the past. Abhishek says he has already checked Nidhi’s background, Suhail has no connections with her. Also, she is in the jail, not in a position to plan anything against the Bhalla family.

Simmi returns home in a bad mood. Toshi asks Simmi why she is looking so tensed and how was her client meeting. Simmi gets defensive and says she doesn’t want to be questioned. Mihika observes that Simmi is behaving weirdly, she goes to Simmi. Simmi tells her about her meeting with Param, also about Gaurav’s marriage proposal. Mihika gets happy for her. Simmi says she doesn’t think Ananya will accept Gaurav as a father. Mihika asks if Ananya will accept, then Simmi is ready to accept the proposal. Simmi says right now she doesn’t want to think about anyone except Ananya. Ruhi calls Suhail to meet him for coffee. Suhail refuses as he doesn’t want Ruhi to disrespect his mother’s feelings. He says that he will only meet her when Ishita will allow them.

More from the world of Entertainment:

There in counselor’s clinic, after counselling Pihu for sometime, the therapist declares that Pihu is traumatised. She definitely has seen a killing or violence. Ishita feels very helpless. She takes Pihu back.

Toshi and Madhavi ask Adi to bring Aaliya to their kitty party as she wants her friends to meet Bhalla’s would be daughter-in-law. Adi tries to avoid it, but Toshi and Madhavi get firm. Raman hears them, he doubts that something is wrong between Adi and Aaliya. Ishita tells Raman about Pihu. Raman is shocked to know that Pihu has seen a murder or a suicide. Raman says it is so disheartening that both of their daughters are facing such hard times. Ishita asks about Ruhi. Raman says that he followed Ruhi when she went to meet Suhail. He says that Suhail is very smart, he asks Ruhi to get Ishita’s permission before meeting him. He is being so nice to Ruhi. Ruhi is unknowingly getting trapped by Suhail. Raman feels helpless that they can’t even talk about it with Ruhi.

Raman and Ishita go to the hospital after receiving a call from Abhishek. Abhishek tells them that the tattoo artist is found. But, he is not in a position to give the statement. Somebody has given him an overdose of drugs, also has beaten him so badly that he has lost his memory. He forgets everything and the client’s register is also missing.

In the next scene, a person is burning the same register, the documents and a photograph. First time, Suhail’s face is shown openly as a culprit. He is burning all the evidences and claiming that it is not easy to trap him. He has also kidnapped his uncle, the taxi owner who has been tied and beaten up by Suhail. It is revealed that Suhail is the one who made the MMS of Ruhi and entered in Raman’s house as a friend. Everything which he has done was part of his plan. His real motive is to take the revenge from Raman as he claims that Raman is responsible for his father’s death.

Also read: Yeh Hain Mohabbatein 12th January 2017: Raman and Ishita are stunned after knowing Suhail’s intentions

He is giving the overdose of drugs to his uncle too. Suhail also confesses that his friend who was helping him in the blackmailing had started double crossing Suhail, he was about to tell Suhail’s reality to Ruhi that night. So, Suhail killed him too. His friend was the person who Ruhi thinks is the blackmailer. Suhail throws kerosene oil over his uncle. He says that his revenge is bigger than anything, he can kill everyone who will come in his way. Next, Suhail plans to meet his partner in crime, the mastermind behind everything.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd