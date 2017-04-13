Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 13th April 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya’s first wedding puja is being celebrated

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 13th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi and Aaliya strike a balance between mother and mother-in-law’s show of affection and make Ishita and Shagun happy. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 13th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi and Aaliya strike a balance between mother and mother-in-law’s show of affection and make Ishita and Shagun happy.

Ishita and Shagun are discussing the wedding arrangements and themes of all the functions. Ruhi comes up with an idea to make old family members dance to a new song and the youngsters will in the mean time dance to an old one. Everbody appreciates the idea and shows their interest in preparing for the theme party. Aaliya and Shagun reach home and they find a rose flower outside. Aaliya assumes that it is being sent by Adi, but the flower has been kept by the person who is following Aaliya everywhere. Adi calls Aaliya and says that he has planned a surprise for her. Aaliya smiles and goes inside. Shagun selects jewellery for Aaliya, which she will wear in her first wedding puja. Ishita also comes there and gives Aaliya a jewellery set, she asks Aaliya to wear that one in the puja tomorrow. Aaliya starts thinking as she has to chose between jewellery chosen by her mother and mother-in-law. Shagun already feels bad.

Next day, the Bhallas are busy in making arrangements of the puja. Mihika, Mr. Bhalla, Ruhi, Toshi are are running around to finish the work and get ready for the function. Ishita tells Raman that it is a strange feeling to become a saas sasur. She says that their son is now so big that he is becoming a husband. Raman says that he will be a cool sasur. Mihika comes and asks them to come to the living room as puja is about to begin. The pandit calls Aaliya and says all the problems for the bride and groom will end after this puja. Aaliya is still indecisive about the jewellery. She calls Adi for suggestions, Adi tells her that the set which Ishita brought is his choice. Adi has bought it and this is the surprise he wanted to give to Aaliya. Aaliya says that by choosing that, she doesn’t want to upset Shagun. Adi gives an idea. Aaliya thanks Adi and hang up. She realises that if Adi’s surprise was a jewellery set then who left the rose at her door step.

There, in Khandpur, the labourers are working hard to finish the work early as their fellow person’s marriage function is happening in the evening. Adi gives gift to Gagan to give it to that worker. He asks Gagan to give it from his side. Gagan asks him to join them, but Adi says he needs to attend the puja at his house. He tells Gagan that he is also getting married and invites Gagan for the wedding. Shagun and Mani come with Aaliya to the Bhalla house. Ishita tells Shagun that Adi has started from there, he will join us soon. Mihika asks Aaliya why she is wearing a mismatch jewellery. Aaliya is wearing the earrings from Shagun’s set and the necklace of Adi and Ishita’s set. Ishita appreciates Aaliya and says that Aaliya kept both of us happy. Mihika says that Aaliya is Ishita’s shadow, she will keep the house as happy as Ishita did.

Also read | Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12th April 2017 full episode written update: Gagan decides not to trouble Adi anymore

Pandit completes the puja and asks Aaliya to take the blessings from everyone. Aaliya goes to Mani and says that you are my both father and mother, thanks for taking care of me. Mani gets emotional. Raman asks Aaliya to take his blessings also. He says that he wants to give her responsibility to keep the family united, like Ishita did. He says that Aaliya is like his daughter. Pihu comes and orders Raman not to make Aaliya cry, otherwise her makeup will get spoiled. Everyone laughs. Ishita thinks that her daughter is coming home as her daughter-in-law, a new chapter in this story is beginning.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd