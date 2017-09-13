Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 13 September 2017 full episode written update: Ishita gets to know something about Pooja’s sister

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 13 September 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi locks herself in her room and tries to slit her wrist. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 13 September 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi locks herself in her room and tries to slit her wrist.

In the first scene Raman tells Ruhi that he spoke to Nikhil and offered him money to leave her, which he accepted and then he called Kaul to help her make her move on in life. She says she will be strong, and will not meet Nikhil, she says she will choose a course where she can work along with studies because she doesn’t want to leave her family and Raman hugs her.

In the bedroom Raman asks Ishita if she is still annoyed. She says he is still smiling after all this and did not empathise with her, as she cleaned the kitchen in tension. He jokes and says he did this to annoy her and then makes up to her, and he adds he has got a gift for her. She smiles and he makes her close her eyes and makes her wear a ring. He asks her not to call it gaudy. She says its so beautiful. They smile. He holds her and says he will always love her. She thanks him and he asks her for a return gift. She says she loves him and pulls his cheeks.

The next day Ishita comes out of the flat and sees Shagun. She says Aaliya is not at home. Shagun says she came to meet her and asks her come to Pooja’s house with her. Ishita asks why and Shagun tells that that her NGO organised a show, and wants Pooja to come and she has to convince her to come, it will be profitable for the NGO. Ishita says after Nikhil, Riya and Ruhi, its awkward to meet Pooja. Shagun says just let it go, she knows you, she won’t entertain her, please and Ishita agrees.

At Pooja’s house Nanny asks them to wait as Pooja is busy in puja and says Pooja does a puja for her sister. Shagun sees the picture and Ishita says maybe she is Riya’s Maasi Sujata. Shagun says, of course, she knows her, she came to her NGO as her boyfriend abused her, he impregnated her and left her. Ishita says Nikhil is so bad, I’m glad Ruhi got to know his truth, he was two timing, he cheated Pooja, so Sujata committed suicide. Shagun says no, her BF name was Rishi, she knows whom he married, Pooja is lying.

There Madhu reads Ishita’s horoscope and Mihika asks her to check hers also. Kshitija comes and thanks Madhu for giving her new mom. She says it will be good, her new mom will love her. Madhu says to her that she is like Vandu, she talks and smiles like her. Kshitija says we should make space for Kiran. Bala looks on. Kshitija says she made place in her cupboard, she will give this to her. Bala smiles. Kshitija says Pihu doesn’t stay in Raman and Ishita’s room, and asks Madhu if she can stay in her room and Madhu says why not. Mihika says she will shift her belongings to Madhu’s room. Bala says he got to know why daughters are so important.

Shagun and Ishita are on the way and discussing about Pooja, Sujata and Nikhil, but Shagun asks to leave it, as what’s important to them is that Ruhi should be out of all this. Ishita nods. Raman meets Mani, who tells him Bala called him. Raman says Bala called him too, and both wonder where he is. Bala comes and says sorry for being late and looks all tensed. Raman sees his face and laughs. Mani asks how can they help. Raman says you dropped court marriage idea right. Bala says I have to do court marriage. Raman says I will come along and do formalities, we will do your bachelors party. Bala says no need. Mani says I will arrange it.

Ruhi talks to Mihika on call and leaves for home. She sees Nikhil with a girl. Nikhil flirts with the girl. The girl says I don’t want attachment. He says I like one night stand girls, but not the one who dream of marriage. Ruhi hears them. She slaps Nikhil angrily and scolds him and leaves.

Ishita thinks what shall I do, shall I tell Ruhi about Nikhil, that someone else was Sujata’s BF. She gets a call from Madhu and says she’s coming. Mani says trust me, you guys will love that singer, she is good and looks like a fairy, she is beautiful, she is absolutely hot. Raman says we should go now. Mani says patience, it’s exclusive place, I have to check if its available, I will get entry, they know me. Raman says we didn’t know you. Mani says you don’t know me yet. Raman says we will go tonight. Bala says no, Madhu would have made dinner.

Raman asks him to leave Madhu’s pallu and they join hands. Ishita asks Madhu and Kiran to have tea. Kiran says I will send some luggage back, I used to stay alone and bought everything with love, now I’m with family, I will set some things. Bala helps her. She asks him to have tea. Bala asks Ishita to do her a favour. He says I don’t want Kiran to dispose anything, can we make any space in closet for her. Ishita says that’s sweet, there won’t be any space crunch in this house, we will make any wardrobe, just enjoy marriage. Neelu tells Ishita that Ruhi has shut door and shouting in her room. Aaliya hears this. Ruhi throws the things and cries recalling Nikhil. She shouts I hate you Nikhil and takes a knife to cut her wrist. Ishita asks Ruhi to open the door.

