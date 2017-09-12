Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12th September 2017 full episode written update: Raman decides to send Ruhi abroad for studies

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12th September 2017 full episode written update: Raman tells Ruhi that someone is coming to meet her in the evening. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12th September 2017 full episode written update: Raman tells Ruhi that someone is coming to meet her in the evening.

Ishita is worried about Raman when he arrives and she asks him where he was. He tells her that he went to talk to Nikhil and Ishita gets furious and asks why did he go alone to meet her. He calms her down and says he talked politely to him and he doesn’t always talk in anger. Ishita says Ruhi is still hurt and it won’t be easy for her to move on this soon when Neelu says to Ishita that laundry has delivered Shravan’s clothes at their house by mistake. Ishita goes to give them at Iyer’s house.

Bala, Shravan, Madhu and Mr Iyer are having dinner at the dining table when Bala asks Shravan to pass him the dish but he doesn’t respond and Madhu gets angry at this and throws her spoon and says she won’t have anything as no one cares about her. Shravan furiously says he knows why she is doing this and asks Bala to get married and leaves the room. Mr Iyer asks Ishita to handle and Ishita goes after Shravan and sets his clothes in his wardrobe and meanwhile asks Shravan about his camping experience. Shravan asks her to leave as he isn’t in a mood but Ishita says she is just asking generally and says she’ll go if he doesn’t want but Shravan tells her about his camp and that he caught a crab there but then let it go as it was dying. Ishita catches this and tells him that crab is also a social animal and needs a mate or else he’ll die alone. Shravan says he knows where she is going. Ishita makes him understand that Kiran will not be taking Vandu’s place but she’ll make her own place and tells him that may be he doesn’t need Kiran but Kshitija and Bala need someone to take care of them as even Madhu and Mr Iyer are getting old. Shravan says he is ready for Kiran and Bala’s marriage and all he wants is everyone to be happy.

There Raman tells Ruhi that someone is coming to meet her in the evening so he wants her to be home. Meanwhile Ishita comes there and overhears their conversation and asks Raman what he is doing and why is he taking impulsive decisions for Ruhi. Raman says she is his daughter and he knows what is good for her and leaves.

Next Ishita is discussing this with Madhu who says Raman must have thought upon this and she shouldn’t overreact. She asks her to meet them once and then decide when Ruhi comes there and Ishita asks her if she is mad and if she can’t see what is happening with her and if she couldn’t deny Raman. Ruhi says she sees nothing wrong in meeting the one Raman wants her to meet as she has been always wrong in choosing guys for herself.

Next Raman comes home with Shagun along with some food stuff and Ishita is all worried to see them. Shagun says to Raman that she thinks this is the correct decision for her. Ishita wonders how can Shagun be with Raman in his decision. Ishita tries to talk to Raman and says Ruhi is her daughter too and she has some concerns for her and she needs to talk to him but he asks her to stop being over dramatic when the bell rings and Raman goes to open the door. Neelu is shocked to see the man and finds him unsuitable for Ruhi.

Ishita brings Ruhi to the living room and both Ruhi and Ishita are shocked to see a middle aged man and wonders how can he make Ruhi marry an old man. Raman explains that he is a consultant who sends students abroad for further studies and he is impressed by the project Ruhi made and he’ll help her complete her master’s abroad. Ishita and Ruhi get very happy to hear that and Shagun says to Ishita that Raman would happily keep his daughter home for life but won’t marry her to anyone like that.

