Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12th May 2017 full episode written update: Roshini saves Adi

The episode starts at Khandpur, where Roshini’s mother is talking to Shagun about Roshini and her husband. Shagun gets to know that Roshini was married to a guy who’s from Delhi. Also she was married in adverse circumstances. Gagan also comes there and wonders how Shagun has no idea about Adi’s second marriage. Meanwhile, in Bhalla house, Madhavi’s guruji tells everyone that Aditya has two marriages in his kundli. Ishita, Toshi and others get worried. Adi comes and manipulates them. The guruji gives blessings to him and leaves. Ishita asks Romi and Adi about Roshini’s husband. They tell her that he is under police custody and they will take care of him.

Gagan is about to tell Shagun about Adi and Roshini’s marriage, but Ashok comes and slaps Gagan. He doesn’t let Gagan say anything to Shagun as he wants to expose the secret at Aaliya’s marriage. He doesn’t want to kill the fun of breaking this news in front of Raman and Ishita, so he asks Shagun to leave from there. Later, Shagun calls Ashok to check why Gagan was defaming Adi, but he gives the excuse that Gagan has grudges against Adi. There, in the Bhalla house Toshi and Madhavi mistakenly put chemical in the haldi paste instead of rose water. The ceremony has started and Adi is sitting among his family and guests.

Roshini finds an empty bottle of chemical in the kitchen, she checks with Ishita. Ishita tells her that it is a chemical which is not good for the skin. Roshini immediately figures out that the chemical is being mixed in the haldi paste instead of rose water. Toshi is about to apply the same paste to Adi, but Roshini comes in between and throws the bowl of haldi paste. The haldi drops on the floor and also on Roshini’s wrist. Everyone get shocked over Roshini’s behaviour. Adi gets angry and shouts at Roshini. He asks Roshini to leave the Bhalla house right then as she just creates problems in his life. He says that Roshini has spoiled his haldi function. Roshini immediately leaves the place.

Ishita also goes after Roshini and finds rashes on her wrist. She understands that Roshini saved Adi’s face. Her cleverness and presence of mind actually saved both Adi and Aaliya as this haldi was supposed to be sent to Aaliya too. She feels very bad for Roshini. There, Adi is upset, he decides not to celebrate haldi function. Everyone try to pacify him. Ishita comes and asks Adi to stop throwing tantrums. She shows Roshini’s hand to everyone and says that Roshini actually saved Adi from the chemical. Ishita scolds Adi for blaming Roshini without knowing the reason. Ishita is surprised to see Adi’s rude behaviour towards Roshini every time. She is very upset over Adi’s reaction. Toshi asks Mihika to prepare another haldi paste and start the ceremony. Ishita says that she would like to stay with Roshini in her room. She asks Adi to continue celebrating his haldi.

