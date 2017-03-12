Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12th March 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi hears Ishita telling Shagun that she is alive

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12th March 2017 full episode written update: Ishita strongly doubts that Nidhi had come to her clinic Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12th March 2017 full episode written update: Ishita strongly doubts that Nidhi had come to her clinic

Ishita checks with the nurse how Suman looks. The nurse says that Suman’s face was covered so she was not able to see her properly. Ishita strongly doubts that Nidhi had come to her clinic as Suman, because dental details of two people can never be the same. Also, Suman was not interested in meeting Ishita.

At Raman’s office, Ruhi calls the company to have a partnership for the project, which Raman’s company missed due to wrong tenders filed by Adi. The company CEO agrees to work together, but Adi refuses to head the project. Romi handles the situation and they sign an agreement. Ruhi finds Adi’s behaviour strange. Romi asks her to relax and concentrate on her project. Raman asks Romi to shadow Ishita in her investigation. Ishita calls the jail to check about Nidhi, she gets to know that Nidhi is burnt in the accident and they are sure about it. Ishita tells the jailer about the dental details matching, but the jailer doesn’t want to believe her and she extends no help.

The police is trying to investigate more about Gulabo. They appoint two policemen to spy on Gualbo who works at Mani’s house. Pihu gets a friend request in her account from original Gulabo. She thinks that it is Raman so she accepts the friend request.

Raman is worried as Ishita leaves the clinic hurriedly without informing anyone, where she is going. Ruhi, Adi and company’s finance manager come to meet Raman. They tell that company is not able to meet the deadlines as there is a financial crisis. Ruhi suggests Raman to not give incentives to the employees till the time company is under crises. Once the situation will get okay, they will give both incentives and bonus to the employees. The finance manager and Adi don’t like the idea, they say this way they will demotivate the employees, they should think of something else. Raman has already been tensed because of Gulabo’s crisis. He wants to go with Ruhi’s suggestion. Adi gets irked and leaves the discussion. The finance manager discusses the matter with Adi personally. He requests Adi to ask Raman to rethink as the employees may go on a strike.

Ishita goes to the jailer with the medical details of Suman and Nidhi, but she doesn’t get any help from the police. She decides to check the post-mortem reports of Nidhi.

Romi asks Raman to calm down, he will take care Ishita. Raman tells about Ruhi’s decision. He says that he sees himself in Ruhi, he was also passionate and full of ideas when he joined the business. Adi comes to Raman’s office to discuss about the incentive, but when he hears that Raman is so confident about Ruhi’s decision, he prefers not to discuss the matter further. The manager comes to Adi and wonders how Raman can believe Ruhi over Adi. He says that Adi is more experienced, but Raman is giving unnecessary attention to Ruhi. Also, Ruhi is getting all the decision-making powers slowly. Adi is disappointed.

Shagun calls Ishita to share her happiness. Ishita tells Shagun that Nidhi Chabbra is alive. She says that she has a strong feeling that Nidhi is alive as her dental records matched with a new patient’s record. Shagun says what Nidhi is alive? Trisha hears her and drops the plate. Shagun turns and sees her, she shouts why Trisha came to her room without knocking. Mani comes and asks Shagun what happened. Shagun says why Trisha always stays in the house. She is Mani’s secretary, she should spend time in the office. She has caught Trisha listening to her phone calls so many times. Mani handles the situation and asks Shagun to relax.

