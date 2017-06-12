Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12th June full episode written update: Raman is arrested for possessing drugs

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12th June full episode written update: Ishita asks Aliya to give ice cream to Raman but he screams at her and asks her to stay away. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12th June full episode written update: Ishita asks Aliya to give ice cream to Raman but he screams at her and asks her to stay away.

In the first scene we see Mrs. Bhalla ask everyone to relax as she is fine now. Aaliya asks for forgiveness but Mrs. Bhalla says it was nobody’s mistake at all. Raman is still angry with Aaliya and thanks Roshni in front of her and he taunts Aaliya for being irresponsible. Aaliya tries to convince Raman and asks Ishita how she should make peace with Raman. Ishita asks her to give ice cream to Raman but he screams at her and asks her to stay away. Roshni witnesses this and tells Aaliya that Raman would be fine with time, Roshni also advises Aaliya to not tell about this to Aadi. Aaliya refrains from speaking about this with Mani too, Ishita feels proud of her when she gets to know this. Ishita tries to convince Raman but he is not ready to listen to her.

Ishita tries to help Aaliya convince Raman and asks Aaliya to make the presentation for Raman. Aaliya stays awake the entire night and makes the presentation for Raman but in the morning he ignores her and goes to office. Ishita tries to calm him again but he yells at her for taking Aaliya’s side. Mr. Bhalla and Mr. Iyer sit for the tender quotation and both their persons come as the end contenders. Since they both can’t reveal the truth about their persons so they support them indirectly. Thereafter a misunderstanding takes place amongst them regarding the last two tenders. they decide to wait for the final decision to be taken. There Raman is stopped by police at a check-post on the way and his car is checked. The police find drugs in Raman’s car and arrest him. He tries to argue with the police and convince them that he is innocent but then he recalls that the car was with Mr. Bhalla the previous day.

